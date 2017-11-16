KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and Lesotho are experiencing snow on a normal spring day. This is the second time snow has fallen in South Africa and Lesotho during spring –– mountaintop residents of Lesotho and the Drakensberg were surprised with snowfall just last month.

Here is the weird but wonderful phenomenon in pictures:

It's 16 November & this is what the Bulwer area of #KZN looks like today. Rain is fast melting the #snow though. pic.twitter.com/34Vyv6wER0 — Lloyd Phillips (@PhillipsLM) November 16, 2017

Snow in the central Drakensberg at Premier Resorts Sani Pass pic.twitter.com/vD0ybbrsj2 November 16, 2017

Bushmans Neck Pass Lesotho. The official start of the Roof of Africa 2017 - Lelanie Naude @RoofofAfrica pic.twitter.com/5Ht6ypq4T0 — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) November 16, 2017

Dordrecht white with snow this morning - photo courtesy of Stephen Greyling pic.twitter.com/XpOsaprMbp — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) November 16, 2017