    NEWS

    Pics: It's November, And It's Snowing...

    Snowmen, snowballs and more spring fun! ❄️

    16/11/2017 15:01 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    snowreport.co.za

    KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and Lesotho are experiencing snow on a normal spring day. This is the second time snow has fallen in South Africa and Lesotho during spring –– mountaintop residents of Lesotho and the Drakensberg were surprised with snowfall just last month.

    Here is the weird but wonderful phenomenon in pictures:

