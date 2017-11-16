Ramaphosa: 'Ample Evidence' Of State Capture

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says corruption at state-owned enterprises is "one of the greatest threats to effective governance and economic development", and called on law enforcement to "act immediately" by investigating allegations of state capture, Business Day reported.

Addressing MPs in the National Assembly on Thursday, Ramaphosa reportedly said there was "ample evidence" of state capture that should "worry us all". He reportedly said there was evidence that public funds had been diverted into the hands of a few individuals.

"Corruption in state-owned enterprises is one of the greatest threats to effective governance and economic development," Ramaphosa reportedly said.

He called on the Hawks and the NPA to act.

"It is therefore incumbent on those institutions that have been given the task both constitutionally and in terms of government arrangements to get on with the task and investigate all these acts so that the money that has been stolen is brought back and those who are responsible are brought to book."

Ramaphosa said the public should "demonstrate that the people of South Africa will not tolerate any corruption. It is when corruption is exposed and spoken about that we will be able to deal effectively with it. Our resolve must be very strong when it comes to our stand against corruption".

According to News24, Ramaphosa said it was not necessary to wait for a commission of inquiry into state capture for prosecutions to take place.

"While a commission of inquiry is necessary to ensure the depth of state capture is fully revealed, and how it happened, the investigation and prosecution of those do not need to wait for the commission.

"Every credible allegation needs to be investigated thoroughly, and those who have broken the law need to be criminally charged and held to account.

"If we are to put a stop to corruption and state capture, those responsible must be brought to book," he reportedly said.