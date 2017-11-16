Zuma: Too Early To Speculate On Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe (L) reacts next to South Africa's President Jacob Zuma during the opening of the 25th African Union summit in Johannesburg, June 14, 2015.

President Jacob Zuma says it is too early to speculate on how the situation in Zimbabwe will play out but that there should be more clarity in the next couple of days, according to Business Day. Zuma made the remarks during a question-and-answer session in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday.

Zuma reportedly said: "There are developments in Zimbabwe... anyone who makes a conclusion as to what will happen does not calculate... [we] do not want to speculate. It will be too early to take any firm decision now. There could be a firm proposal of what should be done shortly... for now we cannot say we must make a particular call, except to say let us solve the problems peacefully in that country."

Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe met with envoys sent by South Africa to that country on Wednesday, Eyewitness News (EWN) reported. Zuma, in his capacity as chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) sent Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and State Security Minister Bongani Bongo to Zimbabwe.

They were pictured as part of a group who met with Mugabe on Thursday, including General Constantino Chiwenga, who led the coup, Zimbabweanb Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi and State Security Minister Kembo Mohadi.

Meanwhile, trade agreements between South Africa and Zimbabwe will remain in place, for now.

Zuma said: "Whatever happens in the country, what the country has committed itself to cannot be changed. Our agreements will not be affected... those speaking are saying the correct things. They are not saying this government must go."

On Wednesday, Zuma called an urgent meeting of SADC countries, according to News24. Zuma, again in his capacity as SADC chair, called for calm.

Times Live reported that Cabinet has endorsed Zuma's actions, and that the South African envoys are assessing the situation before reporting back to SADC.

"The president has urged the government of the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Defence Force to resolve the political impasse amicably and has urged the Zimbabwean Defence Force to ensure that the maintenance of peace and security in the country is not compromised."

SADC will continue to closely monitor the situation and remains ready to assist where necessary to resolve the political impasse in keeping with established SADC protocols and processes," Zuma said in a statement on Wednesday.