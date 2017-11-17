Chris Hani's Killer Janusz Walus Denied Parole

Janusz Walus testifies at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearing.

Justice Minister Michael Masutha on Friday denied Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus parole, saying his application 'was not approved'.

Polish immigrant Janusz Walus killed the SACP leader in the driveway of his Boksburg home on April 10, 1993 with a gun supplied to him by Clive Derby-Lewis.

Both were found guilty and sentenced to death, which were commuted to life imprisonment after the death penalty was abolished in South Africa in 1995.

Waluś was granted parole last year after spending 24-years in jail for assassinating Hani. But Masutha challenged the ruling and launched an application with the the Supreme Court of Appeal.

It upheld an appeal by Masutha against the North Gauteng High Court's decision to release Walus on parole.

The SCA gave the minister 90 days to make a decision.

At the same time, the Home Affairs Department also revoked the immigrant's citizenship in May which means he will be sent back to Poland if he's ever released.

Meanwhile, Derby-Lewis, who was released from prison on medical parole in June 2015, died from lung cancer on November 3 at the age of 80.