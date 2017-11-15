Drake Warns Man Groping Women In Audience: 'I'm Gonna F**k You Up'

Drake has been on his Australian leg of his world tour for a few weeks now, and last night he stopped by Marquee in Sydney for a post-concert performance.

Not everyone in the crowd seemed to be there for the tunes though, as Drake stopped mid-performance to yell at a man who was apparently harassing and groping women in the audience.

Captured on Instagram, Drake can be heard shouting, "If you don't stop touching girls I'm gonna come out there and f**k you up".

A post shared by Drake Fanpage (@aubsessed_86) on Nov 15, 2017 at 9:40am PST

The audience absolutely exploded with support as Drizzy doubled down on his threat to end the man's inappropriate actions himself.

"If you don't stop putting your hands on girls, I'm gonna come out there and f**k your ass up."

As he continued to shout across the screaming crowd sans microphone, security can be seen combing the audience.

Drake just isn't here for you if you're on your 'Worst Behaviour'.