    • POLITICS

    EFF: SA Should Grant Mugabe Political Asylum

    'We call on the South African government to prepare to welcome President Mugabe for political asylum.'

    17/11/2017 13:25 SAST | Updated 17 minutes ago
    Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters
    Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe addresses a meeting of his ruling ZANU PF party's youth league in Harare, Zimbabwe, October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

    The Economic Freedom Fighters has called on the South African government to grant embattled Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe political asylum following a 'military coup' in his country.

    "We call on the South African government to prepare to welcome President Mugabe for political asylum....He must be allowed to come to South Africa so that a peaceful transition can indeed take place," EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said.

    "We must do this to aid peace allowing Zimbabweans to immediately stabilise their country and institutions for the sustainable civilian rule and a better future."

    Read: South Africans Say No To Mugabe

    This follows media reports that Mugabe on Thursday "agreed in principle" to step down and was seeking refuge in South Africa.

    "[Mugabe] has agreed in principle to step down. Details of his exit package are being worked out... He will go into exile in South Africa," Zimbabwean news outlet NewsDay reported.

    Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters
    REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

    Ndlozi said the EFF had an obligation to protect Zimbabwe from "further degeneration". The EFF also felt that Mugabe needs to hand over political power to the next generation, so that his legacy would not be tarnished.

    "It is high time that Zimbabwe transits to a post-Mugabe era and all progressive forces all over the world should support the transition. Further degeneration of Zimbabwe should not occur and we have an obligation to protect Zimbabwe from such."

    Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters
    (ZIMBABWE - Tags: POLITICS IMAGES OF THE DAY)

    The EFF also approved of the actions of the Zimbabwean Defence Force, claiming it was within its rights to "protect" Zimbabwe from factions by suppressing "agents provocateurs", but called on it not to protect the lives of Zimbabweans during the transition.

    South Africans on social media on Friday shared mixed reaction to the news, and were having none of it.

    MORE:EFFJulius MalemaMbuyiseni NdloziPoliticsRobert MugabeZimbabwe