Enhle Mbali On SE Preggoz, Motherhood And Gert-Johan Coetzee

Enhle Mbali Maphumulo says the partnership between her maternity clothing line, SE Preggoz, and Gert-Johan Coetzee was a playground of ideas for their brains.

The range, SEPreggozXGertJohan, was launched earlier this month to much fanfare.

The actress and businesswoman enlisted Coetzee for a once-off collaboration that will invigorate this collection, and also serve as a start for many more collections designed by, and inspired by herself.

She had previously worked with Coetzee on her wedding dress back in January, which was when she realised that their collaboration could be a business venture.



"That's how the relationship was born. We've worked on it for the whole year, and just recently launched it. It will be available from the end of November," she said.

Maphumulo said when she launched SE Proggoz two years ago, it was out of the pressure of not finding maternity clothing in retail stores.

She told HuffPost that everything she found made her look old.

"So at the time, I made a few samples and people gravitated towards it. Then I thought I could actually turn this into a business venture. God put light into my life, and the brand came to being," she said.



Speaking of motherhood, Maphumulo said she learns on a daily basis.

"Motherhood has taught me so much. I've had wisdom reborn in me because of my children. They school me on a daily basis and push boundaries all the time, and I'm learning with myself innately that I can deal with so much more than I thought I could deal with, and it is such a beautiful feeling," she said.

As far as her acting career is concerned, Maphumulo is currently starring in the e.tv drama series "Broken Vows". She also starred in Mzansi Magic's "Rockville" which she said allowed her to perform to her best.

"I have so much acting in me, and 'Rockville' allowed for that to happen. The directors of the series allowed me to play with the character. They'd often have to reel me back in, because I want to perform. I feel in our industry you're given a certain table of characters, and those are all the characters you see on TV. The show allowed me to step out of being the girl next door. I also loved working with the Fergusons [Connie and Shona], who are like parents to me," she said.