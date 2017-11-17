EXCLUSIVE: Cabinet Will Be Smaller And More 'Efficient' If I'm Elected ANC President, Says Mkhize

Presidential hopeful and ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize said that if he were to be elected president, we would reduce the size of Cabinet and "relieve" those ministers who are underperforming in their duties.

Speaking to HuffPost in an exclusive interview on Friday, Mkhize said he would elect "efficient and performing" ministers to his Cabinet, if he were president.

"The cabinet size could be reduced... we need to try aim for a Cabinet size that will be leaner and more efficient. We also need to ensure there is stability in governance... and also implementation," he said.

"I would be concerned about the frequent changes in Cabinet, but I would go for efficient and performing ministers. Where we find those that may not be performing satisfactorily, they need to be relieved."

READ: Zuma: 'I Don't Have To Explain Why I Reshuffle Cabinet' (Laughs).

Mkhize also spoke about rejuvenating the ANC's leagues, which have recently come under public criticism for fighting factional battles instead of performing their mandates.

The Women's League, Youth League and uMkhonto We Sizwe Military Veteran's Association have all thrown their weight behind president Jacob Zuma's preferred presidential candidate, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

"It's important for the leagues to be focused on the tasks for which they have been created... We would need all the leagues to be sufficiently independent, so that they cannot be used in proxy battles on issues that are not really primary to the particular sector they are mobilising," Mkhize said.