Mona Monyane And Khulu Skenjana's Second Baby Has Arrived

Mona Monyane and Khulu Skenjana with their first child, Ase-Ahadi.

Mona Monyane and her husband, Khulu Skenjana, welcomed their second child on Thursday; a sister for firstborn Ase-Ahadi –– and the actress says the heavens have opened.

Introducing her baby to the world on social media, Monyane thanked people who supported and prayed for her family throughout the journey.

"We welcome our second daughter into the world. Amani-Amaza Wamazulu Skenjana, born 18:52 pm, 16 November 2017. You have completed our home. Re leboha Mohau le Ramasedi. Most importantly we thank all who have shared this wonderful journey with us. We thank you for your prayers and well wishes. Rea leboha," she captioned her first snap with the baby.

She also posted a picture just after the birth.

Congratulations to the whole family!