    Mugabe Appears In Public For First Time Since Coup

    Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe arrived at a university graduation ceremony in the capital on Friday.

    17/11/2017 13:04 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters
    President Robert Mugabe gestures as he addresses a rally in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 8,2017.

    Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe arrived at a university graduation ceremony in the capital on Friday, his first public appearance since a military seizure of power that political sources say is aimed at ending his 37 years in office.

    Wearing a blue and yellow academic gown and mortar board hat, the 93-year-old sat in large wooden chair at the front the hall. He was greeted by ululations from the crowd as he declared the ceremony open.

    Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Ed Cropley and; Editing by James Macharia

