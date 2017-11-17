All Sections
    • POLITICS

    NDZ And CR17 To Battle It Out In Mpumalanga

    Both Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will campaign in Mpumalanga on Saturday, eager to win nominations from SA's second-largest voting bloc.

    18/11/2017 09:51 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    Foto24 via Getty Images
    (Photo by Muntu Vilakazi/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

    Both presidential frontrunners Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa will be spearheading their campaigns in Mpumalanga on Saturday morning.

    Dlamini-Zuma arrived in the province on Friday to to meet with local traditional leaders in the KwaMhlanga region.

    She will continue her Mpumalanga campaign on Saturday, when she delivers the keynote address at a ANC Women's League (ANCWL) rally in the same area.

    Cyril Ramaphosa will also take his campaign to the province on the same day, delivering a keynote address at the South African Communist Party's 'Red October Rally' at the Nelspruit Rugby Stadium in Mbombela. The event will be attended by representatives of all members in the tripartite alliance.

    Mpumalanga is the second-biggest voting bloc in the country, with 736 ANC voting delegates attending the party's national conference from the province.

    The province is spearheaded by its premier, David Mabuza, who has not publicly revealed whom he supports in the presidential race. However, the ANCWL named him as their preferred candidate for deputy president on Dlamini-Zuma's slate.

    ANC members in the province were seen to be united behind Mabuza, but new reports suggest that branches are also voting the way of Ramaphosa. Both candidates will be seeking to entrench their support in the province this weekend.

