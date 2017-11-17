OPW's New Presenter Has Been Announced, But Not Everyone Is Happy

Former presenter Thembisa Mdoda and new presenter, Kayise Ngqula.

Kayise Ngqula is the brand-new presenter of South Africa's favourite wedding reality show, "Our Perfect Wedding", and she says she is grateful for the love shown to her by South Africans.

Ngqula was announced the winner during Thursday's episode of Mzani Magic's "Our Perfect Wedding Presenter Search" TV special.

She took to Twitter to thank those who supported and voted for her.

South Africa you made this happen for me. Your prayers, your love, your support. I hope that ours is a journey of a lifetime!!! Love your new OPW Presenter!!!! pic.twitter.com/tLHoAB90vg November 16, 2017



Connect TV, the production company behind the show, launched a nationwide search for the replacement of Thembisa Mdoda, who announced her resignation from the show in August.

Congratulations continue to pour in for Ngqula, who takes over the reigns in January.

Wait let me congratulate my New Celebrity crush for winning #OPWPresenterSearch . 😍😍😍

Now I am going to watch #OPW every SUNDAY😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SNKIMk6oyk November 17, 2017

A huge congratulations to@KayiseNgqula 🎉🎉

Looking forward to seeing you every Sunday evening 🤗 Well deserved🙌❤ #OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/4YxeCowISs — Zolani Ntwalana (@Being_Zolani) November 16, 2017

Congratulations to my big sister for winning the #OPWPresenterSearch we are all proud of you and I'm beyond grateful for you letting be a part of your journey and advice where I can but what I am most grateful for is being you little brother @KayiseNgqula 😘💕😭 — Buchule (@BuchMayende) November 16, 2017

But not everyone is happy.

When the top six were announced, people questioned why only contestants from the Eastern Cape had been selected and not representatives from other parts of the country.

I think they are looking for a Xhosa /Nguni speaking presenter..#OPWPresenterSearch pic.twitter.com/wWw6N5OYhm — Kagi Devine (@DevineKagi) November 2, 2017

#OpwPresenterSearch what's up with you people having problems with xhosa people I don't understand Mara why?! — ZimKhitha (@zimkhitha4) November 17, 2017

I am so happy that @KayiseNgqula won. Loved her from her very first audition. Congrats beautiful🎊 #OpwPresenterSearch — Belle_._._ (@BLetebele) November 17, 2017

