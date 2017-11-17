All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

    • ENTERTAINMENT

    OPW's New Presenter Has Been Announced, But Not Everyone Is Happy

    Kayise Ngqula is the new presenter.

    17/11/2017 09:57 SAST | Updated 23 minutes ago
    KayiseNgqula/Instagram
    Former presenter Thembisa Mdoda and new presenter, Kayise Ngqula.

    Kayise Ngqula is the brand-new presenter of South Africa's favourite wedding reality show, "Our Perfect Wedding", and she says she is grateful for the love shown to her by South Africans.

    Ngqula was announced the winner during Thursday's episode of Mzani Magic's "Our Perfect Wedding Presenter Search" TV special.

    Read: Move Over 'Idols Wooden Mic' -- 'Our Perfect Wedding Presenter Search' Is Like The Real Ish

    She took to Twitter to thank those who supported and voted for her.


    Connect TV, the production company behind the show, launched a nationwide search for the replacement of Thembisa Mdoda, who announced her resignation from the show in August.

    Congratulations continue to pour in for Ngqula, who takes over the reigns in January.

    But not everyone is happy.

    Also Read: Next 'OPW' Presenter From These 6 Finalists -- You Can Vote!

    When the top six were announced, people questioned why only contestants from the Eastern Cape had been selected and not representatives from other parts of the country.

    You can watch the announcement here.

