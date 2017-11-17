South Africans on social media on Friday shared mixed reaction to news that Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe was seeking refuge in the South Africa. The Economic Freedom Fighters, meanwhile, are offering Mugabe political asylum.

This follows reports in Zimbabwean media that Mugabe on Thursday "agreed in principle" to step down.

"[Mugabe] has agreed in principle to step down. Details of his exit package are being worked out... He will go into exile in South Africa," Zimbabwean newspaper NewsDay reported.

The 93-year-old, who has been president for 37 years, faces a potentially rough end to his tenure.

South Africans reacted quickly to the news and were having none of it on Twitter.

We must chase him back Zimbabwe. He destroyed Zim now running to SA for clean water.



Why African leaders are like this? Destroy your country then exile in other leaving your citizens in suffering. This nonsense must end. Destroy your country suffer with the citizens November 16, 2017

The same Mugabe who's been talking nonsense about SA and Mandela — Zozo (@Zozo17782330) November 16, 2017

I absolutely disagree with the @EFFSouthAfrica saying Robert Mugabe must be granted asylum in South Africa. He must face the music for his crimes in Zimbabwe. Him not been held accountable will make him above the Constitution of #Zimbabwe. He cannot live on our expanse too. — Not Adv Ngcukaitobi (@AdvNgcukaitobi) November 15, 2017

When that one person at a party doesn't understand when to go home and you have to show them the door. #Mugabe #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/Fy2tihd9gu — SaxonwoldShebeen (@StateShebeen) November 17, 2017

It appears that South Africa will welcome Mugabe with open arms to spend the rest of his 3 week life in South Africa. #Mugabe — Bazil the Bulldog (@BaziltheBulldog) November 17, 2017

We are famous for harbouring dictators . . . — Sinabo M (Vilakazi) (@Masengwa) November 16, 2017

Economic Freedom Fighters posted a tweet on their social media page saying South Africa should prepare to welcome Mugabe and offer him political asylum. Here were the reactions from South Africans:

Hell no! Grace and Robert Mugabe and Zuma in the same place?! Are you kidding? — Samantha Green (@GreenSlgreen) November 16, 2017

After all is said and done, he must be accountable for his actions. — Tshegofatso (@Caroline_Malane) November 16, 2017