    • NEWS

    South Africans Says No To Mugabe

    The EFF wants to offer Mugabe political asylum.

    17/11/2017 11:42 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters

    South Africans on social media on Friday shared mixed reaction to news that Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe was seeking refuge in the South Africa. The Economic Freedom Fighters, meanwhile, are offering Mugabe political asylum.

    This follows reports in Zimbabwean media that Mugabe on Thursday "agreed in principle" to step down.

    "[Mugabe] has agreed in principle to step down. Details of his exit package are being worked out... He will go into exile in South Africa," Zimbabwean newspaper NewsDay reported.

    The 93-year-old, who has been president for 37 years, faces a potentially rough end to his tenure.

    Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters
    REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

    Read: Zim Media: Robert Mugabe To Go Into Exile In South Africa

    South Africans reacted quickly to the news and were having none of it on Twitter.

    Economic Freedom Fighters posted a tweet on their social media page saying South Africa should prepare to welcome Mugabe and offer him political asylum. Here were the reactions from South Africans:

