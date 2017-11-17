All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    • ENTERTAINMENT

    WATCH: Cape Town's First Dancing Billboard

    Fun and funky💃

    17/11/2017 16:49 SAST | Updated 40 minutes ago
    Provided

    Two-hundred or more radio lovers and Capetonians gathered on the rooftop parking of the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday morning for a 30-minute nonstop dance party against the backdrop of the beautiful Mother City skyline.

    The event, hosted by Kfm, was the first of its kind to be held in the city. Dancers included radio hosts Liezel van der Westhuizen and Carl Wastie, who showed us exactly how to get down.

    People had no problem dancing to the funky jams, which included Montell Jordan's "This is how we do it".

