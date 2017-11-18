Could Yasho Be The December Anthem We Have Been Waiting For?!

Rapper and director, Stilo Magolide released the video to his second single, 'Yasho' from his debut album Tropicana Jiiig.

The Soweto born artist describes his first directorial debut as a visual testimony to "celebrating each other". The song is deeply rooted in his community experience and takes a look at his life as an artist both on stage and in his neighbourhood. The artist describes the song as a way to resonate with his people, his background as an artist and a celebration of how far he has come.

Magolide shares his passion to preserve his individuality, using this project as a way to cement his individuality.

#YASHO MUSIC VIDEO ON THE WAY #YASHOVIDEO #THEWHOLETIME #ITSONTHEWAY #ITSAMOVIE #TROPICANAJIIIG 🌴🌴🌴🌴 https://itunes.apple.com/za/album/tropicana-jiiig/1275050708 A post shared by Choclate2190 (@stilomagolide) on Nov 14, 2017 at 2:14am PS

The rapper has set his sights on directing more work in the near future. The rapper will also be creating a charity event around the spirit of 'Yasho'. The basketball enthusiast, will be hosting a basketball tournament in Soweto as a way to give back to those who have supported him throughout his musical career. Details around the event will be posted on the artist's social media account.

Check out Stilo Magolide's latest offering: