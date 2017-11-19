A Man Forgot Where He Parked His Car And Then Found It 20 Years Later

A German man has been reunited with the car that he lost over 20 years ago.

If you've ever lost a car in a shopping centre, count your lucky stars that you can actually find it.



A German man has been reunited with the car that he lost over 20 years ago. The man was completely stumped as to where he had left the car way back in 1997, in Frankfurt, Germany.

Despite reporting the loss to the police, the car was not found until last week -- and only then, it was found because the industrial parking lot it was located in was set to be demolished.



Local German paper Augsberger Allgemein reported that the man, now 76 years old, arrived at the police station with his daughter to collect the car once he heard of the discovery.

Man forgets where he parks his car - then finds it 20 years later https://t.co/TfrYdp6LoC — The Independent (@Independent) November 17, 2017

But it wasn't all good news for the owner.

The Volkswagen Passat was too dysfunctional to operate and had to be scrapped.

There's no word yet about whether the man will be copping a fee for all those years of parking he managed to get away with!