Julius Malema, the head of South Africa's ultra-left Economic Freedom Fighters party (EFF), gestures during an interview with Reuters in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 20,2017. Picture taken july 20, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Cape Town – When the EFF calls for the redistribution of land, they are not doing it out of vengeance, they calling for democratic processes to redistribute land, the party's leader Julius Malema told a law gathering on Saturday.

Malema said their call for land redistribution is not about taking land away from whites when he addressed the the Law Society of the Northern Provinces at their annual general meeting at Sun City. A recording of his speech was shared on the EFF's Twitter account.

"Both black and white must own the land equally," he emphasised.

"There is nothing special about whites that they must own more land than blacks. They must own equally this land."

Unavoidable revolution

He said unless everyone – white and black – buy into an orderly process of land distribution, a revolution will be unavoidable. "Both me and you will be victims."

Malema said his call for the land to be redistributed equally is also for his protection as a politician.

He also expressed his concern about the legal fraternity's lack of transformation since 1994. He said poor people suffer many injustices but do not have access to lawyers.

He said some of the most important figures in South Africa's attainment of political freedom were lawyers, citing Robert Sobukwe, Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo.

"Whether the legal fraternity will play a role in economic freedom in our lifetime will be judged by history."

Malema also said the executive and Parliament is captured, but not the judiciary.

"Please judges, don't succumb to the pressures of politicians," he said.

News24