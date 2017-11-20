Baby Number Two For Jennifer And Loyiso Bala

Loyiso Bala and his wife, Jennifer. The couple are expecting their second child.

After trying for a baby for two years, musician Loyiso Bala and his wife, Jennifer, have announced they are expecting. It will be a sibling to their daughter Kenzie, who turned four this year.

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer said the couple was beyond excited.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram account, Loyiso said: "God is Good. So excited that I'm going to be a daddy again".

Kenzie is already one of Instagram's most-loved Mzansi children and has more than 12 000 followers.

Congratulations to the Balas!