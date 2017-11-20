Baby Number Two For Jennifer And Loyiso Bala

After trying for a baby for two years, musician Loyiso Bala and his wife, Jennifer, have announced they are expecting. It will be a sibling to their daughter Kenzie, who turned four this year.
Taking to Instagram, Jennifer said the couple was beyond excited.
When something you've wanted for so long actually happens, you almost can't believe it when it finally does. ▫️ After 2 long years of yearning, praying, hoping and wondering we are beyond excited to receive this blessing. ◽️ 1 Samuel 1:27 "I prayed for this child, and the LORD has granted me what I asked of him." (NIV) ◽️ #andthentherewerefour #baby #blessing #family 📸 @xaviersaer 👗@justtonightjosephine💄Moi
Sharing the picture on his Instagram account, Loyiso said: "God is Good. So excited that I'm going to be a daddy again".
Kenzie is already one of Instagram's most-loved Mzansi children and has more than 12 000 followers.
Congratulations to the Balas!