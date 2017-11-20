All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Baby Number Two For Jennifer And Loyiso Bala

    "I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked."

    20/11/2017 14:12 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Loyiso Bala and his wife, Jennifer. The couple are expecting their second child.

    After trying for a baby for two years, musician Loyiso Bala and his wife, Jennifer, have announced they are expecting. It will be a sibling to their daughter Kenzie, who turned four this year.

    Taking to Instagram, Jennifer said the couple was beyond excited.

    Sharing the picture on his Instagram account, Loyiso said: "God is Good. So excited that I'm going to be a daddy again".

    Kenzie is already one of Instagram's most-loved Mzansi children and has more than 12 000 followers.

    Congratulations to the Balas!

