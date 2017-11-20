All Sections
    • NEWS

    Robert Mugabe: Where You At?

    While the world is waiting, Africa be like, "Dololo?"

    20/11/2017 12:59 SAST | Updated 17 minutes ago
    Francois Lenoir/Reuters

    Zanu-PF's Monday noon deadline for president Robert Mugabe's resignation has been dishonoured, and the countdown to the event has been one of social media's finest moments.

    While everyone was waiting, and watching, they filled their time with some of 2017's best memes.

    Speculation was rife: could the 93-year old be having an afternoon nap?

    But many were impressed by the fact that he had made it past 11am at all:

    Maybe he had lost his spectacles, and couldn't find his way?

    It's unlikely, but did he just forget to resign?

    Are our concerns just being ignored?

    Is Mugabe just in the same WhatsApp group as other disappointing world leaders?

    For now all we can do is wait. It's Mugabe's call now.

