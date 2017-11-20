Robert Mugabe: Where You At?

Zanu-PF's Monday noon deadline for president Robert Mugabe's resignation has been dishonoured, and the countdown to the event has been one of social media's finest moments.

While everyone was waiting, and watching, they filled their time with some of 2017's best memes.

Speculation was rife: could the 93-year old be having an afternoon nap?

Mugabe right now pic.twitter.com/faznWrcmX5 — Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) November 20, 2017

But many were impressed by the fact that he had made it past 11am at all:

The real shocker is that Mugabe is up past 11:00am. — Shaffie Waru (@Mwass_) November 19, 2017

Maybe he had lost his spectacles, and couldn't find his way?

Robert Mugabe is almost 100 years old... you could as well successfully overthrow him by hiding his glasses or tucking him in too tight.#Zimbabwe November 16, 2017

It's unlikely, but did he just forget to resign?

Are our concerns just being ignored?

#Mugabe 😂😂😂😂😂😂

Zimbabweans: Sir, when are you gonna resign?

Uncle Bob: pic.twitter.com/mL89rK1OW5 — Sirengo Brian Nicola (@NicolaSirengo) November 19, 2017

Is Mugabe just in the same WhatsApp group as other disappointing world leaders?

Coalition talks in Deutschland has broken down.. @angelamarkel grip on power is hanging on the balance. Besides, she is the same whatsapp with our grandpa #Mugabe — Teboho Joala (@Joala) November 20, 2017

For now all we can do is wait. It's Mugabe's call now.