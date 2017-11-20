DA: The EFF Has Chosen To Be On The Wrong Side Of History

The Democratic Alliance has slammed the Economic Freedom Fighters for calling on the South African government to grant Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe political asylum.

Stevens Mokgalapa, DA shadow minister of international relations and cooperation said,"The EFF has chosen to be on the wrong side of history instead of advocating and fighting for human rights. If the EFF genuinely cared about the Zimbabwean people, they would be joining our call to not grant President Mugabe political asylum in South Africa.

Many Zimbabweans have had to flee their country of birth as President Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe into the ground.



"South Africa cannot continue with its quiet diplomacy while the people of Zimbabwe suffer. This will not advance peace in Zimbabwe or provide better conditions for Zimbabweans as the EFF asserts."

While the DA reiterated that President Mugabe is not welcome in South Africa, it also said that granting him asylum would be against the law, because of his abysmal human-rights record.

Mokgalapa also compared the EFF to the ANC, claiming that both parties support war criminals including Omar al-Bashir, Edgar Lungu and others "who have abandoned the virtues of values-based leadership".

"The DA believes that the only solution for Zimbabwe is free and fair elections to be held urgently. President Mugabe and his government will not self-correct. It is time for a new beginning for Zimbabwe."

However, President Mugabe might not need asylum in South Africa just yet.On Sunday he stunned Zimbabwe -- and the world -- in a television address by refusing to step down, defying his own ZANU-PF party, which had sacked him hours earlier.

