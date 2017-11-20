Dear 2017: We're Done, So Can We Please Leave These Things Behind?

South African Twitter has spoken: we're done with 2017, and we want to leave some things behind: let's be rid of Mugabe, Trump, Zuma, f*ckboys, ''hoerism", fake friends, and being broke!
This is according to the #101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 hashtag, that was still trending on Tuesday morning.
We're done with cheaters, and "hoerism" in general.
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017#TrapaDrive— VOOV: Koki Purple 👑 (@koki_tlatsi) November 20, 2017
✔Hoerism. 😴
✔People who think they are better than others.😕
✔Negative PEOPLE.😑
Cheating on your boyfriend/girlfriend #101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 pic.twitter.com/63JTdFGc0C— Adam (@adamndandu1) November 20, 2017
Being broke, obviously.
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 being broke hle I also want to live life like them rich kids.. pic.twitter.com/NlPK2snPlp— African..🍫 (@mis_baleseng) November 20, 2017
Being told you're gaining weight. Like, we all know.
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 telling me that am gaining weight as if you buy me groceries— Becky (@FavouredBecky25) November 20, 2017
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 Those people who ask "U gaining weight , Udlani??" pic.twitter.com/Xw78BnUnUE— Swane N Ndhlela♡ (@NdhlelaSwane) November 20, 2017
Data must definitely still fall.
Airtime disappearing with @MTNza 😕#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 pic.twitter.com/KmiymaDQvo— Adam (@adamndandu1) November 20, 2017
#101thingstobeleftin2017— Phumudzo (@pumlacoco) November 20, 2017
✔Data bundles being so freaking expensive😒😒😒 pic.twitter.com/WQu94RRgdn
Bad Twitter-ers.
People who act like teachers and checking spelling grammers on Twitter #101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017— Rishabh Sharma (@im_srishabh21) November 20, 2017
#101thingstobeleftin2017— Juliet zhangazha (@Julietzhangs) November 20, 2017
People who follow and unfollows
........... I am watching u pic.twitter.com/LjckKxtgnL
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 auto DMs aowa we good fam pic.twitter.com/VhHF7kB5SY— Pèntonića (@Pent_noy) November 20, 2017
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017— MPENDULO MPANZA (@Mpendulo_NRB) November 20, 2017
Stealing tweets instead of retweeting pic.twitter.com/Ozk4sk6BYX
We're done with Robert Mugabe, Donald Trump, Jacob Zuma, and the nuclear plan!
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017— Craig Nuttley (@OinkSA) November 21, 2017
PRIORITY : Jacob Zuma
1. Fake #MeToo's (they do exist)
2. False Allegations
3. Robert Mugabe
4. Donald Trump
5. Extremists
6. Shallow Thinkers
7. The Nuclear Plan for South Africa
8. ZANUPF
9. Blinkered Politicians
10. Borders
There are clearly some fashion trends that need to die.
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017— ..🇬🇳 🇿🇦 (@Tebogo_Motlana) November 20, 2017
This hairstyle bakithi...birds nest hairstyle... pic.twitter.com/0h1B8TCSOe
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 - can we please start with Carvella shoes and gold tooth before we go to people that still write " wud, hud, etc."— Kagisure Ibrahim 👳 (@Kagisure1) November 20, 2017
I'm only begging if this hair style could be left behind😬😭😭#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 pic.twitter.com/zcI6cUs8m7— 🌻T H A T O🌻 (@_____ThaTo) November 20, 2017
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 the eyebrows trend we have had enuf pic.twitter.com/OkYyvNuw35— Ndumiso Shamase (@ShamMyster) November 20, 2017
Wearing trousers like this #101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 pic.twitter.com/DWXVFN0ejq— Mr MkhariSir (@mkharism) November 21, 2017
Don't call people "yellowbones," it's not funny, and never was.
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 calling light skin girls "YellowBones" pic.twitter.com/b4eF2zUdc9— Mercy (@LuNosisa) November 20, 2017
Bad men.
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017— Tagane (@TK_Nkopodi) November 20, 2017
Absent fathers.
Abusive men.
Let us love and protect our own, mo matter the cost.
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 These types of pastors😑 especially @shepherdbushiri pic.twitter.com/ncuhP6lAeY— 👑 Black & Ugly 👑 (@ItsLDot_Spiffy) November 20, 2017
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 The very Sad and f*ckd up stories of women killings! In 2018 WE ARE NOT TOLERATING THAT SH*T! pic.twitter.com/hsWPVO0iNr— Swixzii (@AthiBakana21) November 20, 2017
Tired, outdated stereotypes.
1. Bigots, racists, homophobes, misogynists etc— Faiza Mallick (@Faiza_Mallick) November 21, 2017
2. Body shaming
3. Gender roles
4. Adults that act like Regina George - High school is over#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017
Ever seeing this flag again.
This Flag, can we not see it again in 2018 and moving forward #101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 pic.twitter.com/HSnQuplF8Z— Alfred Maimele (@MaimelaProjects) November 20, 2017
Workplace abuse.
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017— potsotso (@potsotsoSthunya) November 21, 2017
Asking for most recent payslip when offering employment pic.twitter.com/T5tTT71vrQ
Victimization in the workspace ..Just cos you are part of management ..does not mean you are always correct #101Thingstobeleftin2017 pic.twitter.com/zuIUtYMRWX— Pelo kay (@kay_pelo) November 21, 2017
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017— Eric _ Fana (@Eggzotic_F) November 21, 2017
people keeping quiet about job positions in their companies.
But, from what we can see, we all just want to be loved better.
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017— Nomzamo Mhlongo (@Zamo_Njomz) November 20, 2017
30 year old guy who's still dating for fun😤 pic.twitter.com/8EMLEwW28W
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 @JustKholii_ Negative people who are claiming to be your friend but secretly competing with you— Gently Sothofied (@Thapelo_Thabane) November 20, 2017
#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017— African..🍫 (@mis_baleseng) November 20, 2017
My crush not acknowledging me.. pic.twitter.com/N69pcPYGuE