Dear 2017: We're Done, So Can We Please Leave These Things Behind?

South African Twitter has spoken: we're done with 2017, and we want to leave some things behind: let's be rid of Mugabe, Trump, Zuma, f*ckboys, ''hoerism", fake friends, and being broke!

This is according to the #101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 hashtag, that was still trending on Tuesday morning.

We're done with cheaters, and "hoerism" in general.

#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017#TrapaDrive



✔Hoerism. 😴

✔People who think they are better than others.😕

✔Negative PEOPLE.😑 — VOOV: Koki Purple 👑 (@koki_tlatsi) November 20, 2017

Being broke, obviously.

#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 being broke hle I also want to live life like them rich kids.. pic.twitter.com/NlPK2snPlp November 20, 2017

Being told you're gaining weight. Like, we all know.

#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 telling me that am gaining weight as if you buy me groceries — Becky (@FavouredBecky25) November 20, 2017

Data must definitely still fall.

Bad Twitter-ers.

People who act like teachers and checking spelling grammers on Twitter #101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 — Rishabh Sharma (@im_srishabh21) November 20, 2017

#101thingstobeleftin2017

People who follow and unfollows

........... I am watching u pic.twitter.com/LjckKxtgnL — Juliet zhangazha (@Julietzhangs) November 20, 2017

We're done with Robert Mugabe, Donald Trump, Jacob Zuma, and the nuclear plan!

#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017

PRIORITY : Jacob Zuma

1. Fake #MeToo's (they do exist)

2. False Allegations

3. Robert Mugabe

4. Donald Trump

5. Extremists

6. Shallow Thinkers

7. The Nuclear Plan for South Africa

8. ZANUPF

9. Blinkered Politicians

10. Borders — Craig Nuttley (@OinkSA) November 21, 2017

There are clearly some fashion trends that need to die.

#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 - can we please start with Carvella shoes and gold tooth before we go to people that still write " wud, hud, etc." — Kagisure Ibrahim 👳 (@Kagisure1) November 20, 2017

I'm only begging if this hair style could be left behind😬😭😭#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 pic.twitter.com/zcI6cUs8m7 — 🌻T H A T O🌻 (@_____ThaTo) November 20, 2017

#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 the eyebrows trend we have had enuf pic.twitter.com/OkYyvNuw35 — Ndumiso Shamase (@ShamMyster) November 20, 2017

Don't call people "yellowbones," it's not funny, and never was.

Bad men.

#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017



Absent fathers.

Abusive men.



Let us love and protect our own, mo matter the cost. — Tagane (@TK_Nkopodi) November 20, 2017

#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 The very Sad and f*ckd up stories of women killings! In 2018 WE ARE NOT TOLERATING THAT SH*T! pic.twitter.com/hsWPVO0iNr — Swixzii (@AthiBakana21) November 20, 2017

Tired, outdated stereotypes.

1. Bigots, racists, homophobes, misogynists etc

2. Body shaming

3. Gender roles

4. Adults that act like Regina George - High school is over#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 — Faiza Mallick (@Faiza_Mallick) November 21, 2017

Ever seeing this flag again.

This Flag, can we not see it again in 2018 and moving forward #101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017 pic.twitter.com/HSnQuplF8Z — Alfred Maimele (@MaimelaProjects) November 20, 2017

Workplace abuse.

#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017

Asking for most recent payslip when offering employment pic.twitter.com/T5tTT71vrQ — potsotso (@potsotsoSthunya) November 21, 2017

Victimization in the workspace ..Just cos you are part of management ..does not mean you are always correct #101Thingstobeleftin2017 pic.twitter.com/zuIUtYMRWX — Pelo kay (@kay_pelo) November 21, 2017

#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017



people keeping quiet about job positions in their companies. — Eric _ Fana (@Eggzotic_F) November 21, 2017

But, from what we can see, we all just want to be loved better.

#101ThingsToBeLeftIn2017

30 year old guy who's still dating for fun😤 pic.twitter.com/8EMLEwW28W — Nomzamo Mhlongo (@Zamo_Njomz) November 20, 2017