Dirco Mum On Mugabe's Recall

People watch as Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe addresses the nation on television, at a bar in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 19, 2017.

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) has refused to comment on the recall of Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe by his party, Zanu-PF, Times Live reported. Mugabe was recalled by his party on Sunday and his wife, Grace, was also expelled from the party.

It was widely expected that Mugabe would resign as president on Sunday night, but made no mention of his plans to retire during a scheduled speech.

After his speech, Chris Mutsvangwa reportedly told Reuters on Sunday that people would take to the streets of Harare on Wednesday. There have since been threats that Mugabe will be impeached.

On Sunday, Dirco told Times Live that it did not comment on "party-political" matters in other countries.

"I don't think you'll find any government on the continent that will react to an announcement by a political party recalling its president, " Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela reportedly said.

He said the only time a government would react was when a head of state was removed or resigned.

Grace Mugabe was reportedly expelled for "promoting hate speech, divisiveness and assuming roles and powers not designated for her office".

On Sunday, Mugabe went so far as to say he intended presiding over the Zanu-PF congress next month, despite being removed.

Zimbabwe's secretary of finance, Obert Mpofu, said Mugabe's recall was an "historical moment". He was addressing the Zanu-PF central executive committee shortly after Mugabe's recall.

"With the opening of the new page, the party is stronger. This will have a monumental impact on the party and Zanu-PF.

"We have seen democracy. It is a sad day for the party that he must depart," he reportedly said.