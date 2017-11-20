All Sections
    • NEWS

    Grace Mugabe 'Lacks Grooming And True Motherhood', Say Zanu-PF Youths

    According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, the youths said this on Sunday, as they called for Grace's expulsion from Zanu-PF.  

    20/11/2017 10:11 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    • News24
    Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters
    Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's wife Grace Mugabe looks on during a national church interface rally in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 5, 2017.

    Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party has reportedly slammed First Lady Grace Mugabe, saying that she lacks "grooming and true motherhood as shown by her foul language during interface rallies".

    According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, the youths said this on Sunday, as they called for Grace's expulsion from Zanu-PF and President Robert Mugabe to step down as president.

    Addressing a press conference at the Zanu-PF Headquarters in Harare on Sunday, youth league spokesperson Cde Yeukai Simbanegavi said: "The Zanu-PF Youth League subscribes to the African values of the ubuntu/hunhu. We have been raised to respect our elders and revere our liberation fighters. However, of recent times the Youth League had been hijacked by counter-revolutionaries bent on misleading and confusing the youth."

    The Zanu-PF Central Committee on Sunday recalled Grace as head of the women's league "forever".

    -- News24

