Grace Mugabe 'Lacks Grooming And True Motherhood', Say Zanu-PF Youths

Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party has reportedly slammed First Lady Grace Mugabe, saying that she lacks "grooming and true motherhood as shown by her foul language during interface rallies".

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, the youths said this on Sunday, as they called for Grace's expulsion from Zanu-PF and President Robert Mugabe to step down as president.

Addressing a press conference at the Zanu-PF Headquarters in Harare on Sunday, youth league spokesperson Cde Yeukai Simbanegavi said: "The Zanu-PF Youth League subscribes to the African values of the ubuntu/hunhu. We have been raised to respect our elders and revere our liberation fighters. However, of recent times the Youth League had been hijacked by counter-revolutionaries bent on misleading and confusing the youth."

The Zanu-PF Central Committee on Sunday recalled Grace as head of the women's league "forever".

-- News24