    Idols Winner Paxton Fielies A Beacon Of Hope For Bishop Lavis

    "In my community there is a lot of gangsterism, and for people to come together to watch the show -- even just for one day -- is amazing."

    20/11/2017 11:52 SAST | Updated 46 minutes ago
    IdolsSA/Instagram
    Paxton Fielies is the newest South African "Idol".

    More than 12 000 people got together in Cape Town's Bishop Lavis to watch the final episode of the reality show Idols SA and support their homegirl, Paxton Fielies, who then went on to win the competition.

    She was grateful for her community's support, the 17-year-old told the media shortly after she was announced as the winner.

    Western Cape MEC for social development Albert Fritz also thanked members of the community for supporting Paxton on her Idols SA journey.

    Now that the competition is done and dusted, Paxton said her main priority will be to complete her schooling. She dropped out halfway through the school year in order to focus on the competition.

    "I decided that 2017 was my year of taking risks," she said. "Time is not really something that bothers me. At least now I know where I'm going and where I am headed, and I will definitely complete my studies. Whether it be through correspondence, online studies or homeschooling."


    But first she's got her work cut out for her until the end of the year, as she's her diary has been booked up with gigs over the festive season, said Gavin Wratten, Idols South Africa executive producer and director.

    Paxton will start recording her debut album in January.

    Watch some of the scenes from Bishop Lavis when Paxton was announced the winner:

    Congrats, Paxton!

