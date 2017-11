Bonang Matheba attends The Global Gift Gala held at the Corinthia Hotel in England.

If you can't remember what you got up to this weekend or would rather forget, it's okay -- Bonang Matheba had a great weekend on your behalf as well.

The TV and radio personality was in London for the Global Gift Foundation gala invited by none other than renowned actress Eva Longoria and Maria Bravo.

In true Bonang fashion, she looked stunning in a blue "Frozen" inspired dress.

Here are some of the snaps:

