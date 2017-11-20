KZN ANC Member Murdered While Delivering School Food Parcels

A member of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal was murdered early on Monday morning when gunmen opened fire on his vehicle.

In a statement by the ANC in the province, the party said said one of its members, Lungisani Mnguni (34), was assassinated in Enkanyezini area near Camperdown.

It is believed that Mnguni was shot while on his way to deliver food parcels to a local school as part of its nutrition programme.

Mnguni is the former ANC branch chairperson.

"The ANC is horrified of losing such a young comrade. The passing away of [Mnguni] will leave a void in the ranks of the ANC, the Alliance and the mass democratic movement in general, that will not be easy to fill," ANC Moses Mabhida regional secretary Mzi Zuma said.

"As an activist, [Mnguni] was always available to serve his organisation with high degree. In him, we have lost a dedicated comrade, and a true revolutionary who served our community with dedication...His outstanding leadership skills will be sadly missed by many in the ANC especially who benefited from his unparalleled wisdom".

This is a developing story.