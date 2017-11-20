'Le maka!' Cassper Nyovest Is Not Having A Baby

Cassper Nyovest has slammed a tabloid report that he's expecting a baby with his rumoured girlfriend, Thobeka Majozi.

On Sunday, the Sunday Sun reported that the rapper, real name Refiloe Maele Phoolo, is thrilled about the baby and that he is getting ready to send his uncles to pay damages before the baby is born, so it can have his surname.

The "Tito Mboweni" hitmaker has since slammed the report, labelling it as lies.

He said if there were a child on the way, he would have officially announced it to his fans.

If simba was on the way, I'd tell y'all. For now, let's #FillUpFnbStadium. — #FillUpFnbStadium (@CassperNyovest) November 19, 2017

Fans should rather go out and get their tickets for the #FillUpFNBStadium concert on December 2, the rapper said. Tickets are available from Computicket.