All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    'Le maka!' Cassper Nyovest Is Not Having A Baby

    "If Simba was on the way, I'd tell y'all. For now, let's #FillUpFnbStadium."

    20/11/2017 12:14 SAST | Updated 27 minutes ago
    Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

    Cassper Nyovest has slammed a tabloid report that he's expecting a baby with his rumoured girlfriend, Thobeka Majozi.

    On Sunday, the Sunday Sun reported that the rapper, real name Refiloe Maele Phoolo, is thrilled about the baby and that he is getting ready to send his uncles to pay damages before the baby is born, so it can have his surname.

    Read: Celebrities Are Supporting Cassper Nyovest And It's So Beautiful

    The "Tito Mboweni" hitmaker has since slammed the report, labelling it as lies.

    He said if there were a child on the way, he would have officially announced it to his fans.

    Fans should rather go out and get their tickets for the #FillUpFNBStadium concert on December 2, the rapper said. Tickets are available from Computicket.

    MORE:Cassper NyovestcelebrityEntertainmentFillUpFNB Stadium