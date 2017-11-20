All Sections
    Loyiso Gola To Thuso Mbedu: Enjoy The Experience Of Being Acknowledged

    From one Emmy nominee to another -- Loyiso Gola wishes Thuso Mbedu all the best ahead of her night at the international Emmys.

    20/11/2017 16:17 SAST | Updated 21 minutes ago
    noa grayevsky/Getty Images for RSL Management
    Actress Thuso Mbedu attends the Nominee Medal Ceremony, JCSI Young Creatives Award Presentation at Sofitel Hotel on November 18 in New York City.

    Two-time Emmy Awards nominee and renowned South African comedian, Loyiso Gola, knows exactly what Thuso Mbedu is going through ahead of the 45th International Emmy Awards in New York in the U.S.

    Speaking to HuffPost SA, Gola said although awards come and go, Mbedu should delve into the experiences attached to the nomination.

    Read: Thuso Mbedu Is Leaving For The International Emmys With Hope For South Africans

    "Whether or not she wins is immaterial. She should just live in the moment of hanging out with other nominees, connecting with people who can assist her with her aspirations of furthering her career," he said.

    Gola added: "The point of life is to experience. At the end of the day, the awards are a business and so are you -- for one night you're intertwined, but after that, you're back on your own again and you must live. So absorb as much as you can, connect with as many people as you can and just enjoy every moment."

    Mbedu announced her nomination in September much to the delight of South Africans. She's been nominated for her role as Winnie on Mzansi Magic's drama series "Is'thunzi" in the Best Performance by an Actress category.


    Also Read: Thuso Mbedu Has Been Nominated For An EMMY And We Can't Stop Crying

    South Africans have wished her all the best ahead of the gala with many declaring that, in the eyes of Mzansi, she's already won.

    All the best, Thuso. We're so proud of you!

