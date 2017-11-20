Loyiso Gola To Thuso Mbedu: Enjoy The Experience Of Being Acknowledged

Actress Thuso Mbedu attends the Nominee Medal Ceremony, JCSI Young Creatives Award Presentation at Sofitel Hotel on November 18 in New York City.

Two-time Emmy Awards nominee and renowned South African comedian, Loyiso Gola, knows exactly what Thuso Mbedu is going through ahead of the 45th International Emmy Awards in New York in the U.S.

Speaking to HuffPost SA, Gola said although awards come and go, Mbedu should delve into the experiences attached to the nomination.

"Whether or not she wins is immaterial. She should just live in the moment of hanging out with other nominees, connecting with people who can assist her with her aspirations of furthering her career," he said.

Gola added: "The point of life is to experience. At the end of the day, the awards are a business and so are you -- for one night you're intertwined, but after that, you're back on your own again and you must live. So absorb as much as you can, connect with as many people as you can and just enjoy every moment."

Mbedu announced her nomination in September much to the delight of South Africans. She's been nominated for her role as Winnie on Mzansi Magic's drama series "Is'thunzi" in the Best Performance by an Actress category.



South Africans have wished her all the best ahead of the gala with many declaring that, in the eyes of Mzansi, she's already won.

Wishing Emmy nominee @ThusoMbedu an awesome trip as she heads out to New York tonight for the International Emmy Awards happening on November 20th.



Bring back that trophy. #ProudlySA 🇿🇦 #ProudlyAfrican #SASupportsThuso #Isthunzi pic.twitter.com/7O8c9GMglI — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) November 14, 2017

#Shugafam, please join us in wishing @ThusoMbedu the best of luck at tonight's #iemmyFEST 🏆🏆🏆 Our superstar is nominated in the "Best Performance By An Actress" category. pic.twitter.com/MhA0SgDNtX — MTV Shuga (@MTVShuga) November 20, 2017

May TODAY be Thuso Mbedu's Night #iEmmys2017 #ThusoMbedu — Dear Oliver Tambo (@msayphoz) November 20, 2017

All the best, Thuso. We're so proud of you!