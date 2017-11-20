Manyi Interdicted Against Defaming Wierzycka

ANN7 and The New Age owner, Mzwanele Manyi, has 24 hours to remove comments he made about businesswoman Magda Wierzycka on social media, Times Live reported. The interim order was made on Monday.
High Court handed down judgment in favour of myself and Sygnia in the matter v Mzwanele Manyi. The Court ordered Mr Manyi to remove within 24 hours from his Twitter and Facebook all defamatory comments. The Court also interdicted him from making further comments about me.— Magda Wierzycka (@Magda_Wierzycka) November 20, 2017
Wierzycka is South Africa's richest woman and CEO of Sygnia Asset Management. She went to court to interdict Manyi after a series of statements he made against her on Twitter and Facebook, between August 1 and 5 this year.
Manyi reportedly said, "She objectifies black people as things that can be bouth", and accused her of "economic terrorism" and racism.
Manyi has been interdicted from making, publishing, commenting or retweeting any defamatory comments about Wierzycka until the matters is heard by the Equality Court.
But Manyi said that while he was studying the judgment, it had not pronounced on the social media posting that Wierzycka had complained about, nor could he find those postings.
Whilst am studying this judgment which has still NOT pronounced on the issue in dispute, I can't even find the tweets referred to nor do I know which ones are offensive to Magda. My phone cant go back to August.#Matterpending https://t.co/bTqBVOmDYi— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) November 20, 2017
While the original postings are hard to find, recently, Manyi has retweeted or endorsed a series of tweets accusing Wierzycka of racism, tax evasion and being part of a "white monopoly capital" plot.
That was bound to happen. @sygnia reaches from R2 Billion to R150 Billion within a short span of time. That's not hard work that tax evasion and investments from her corrupt bosses. #ParadisePapers pic.twitter.com/PpKQK9vl3u— Makalo Ismail (@Ismail_Makalo) November 17, 2017
