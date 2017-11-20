All Sections
    • NEWS

    Manyi Interdicted Against Defaming Wierzycka

    Mzwanele Manyi may not defame Magda Wierzycka until the matter is heard by the Equality Court.

    21/11/2017 06:42 SAST | Updated 24 minutes ago
    Gallo Images / The Times / Alon Skuy
    The New Age and ANN7 proprietor Mzwanele Manyi during the announcement on the shareholding of his company Lodidox on August 30, 2017 in Johannesburg.

    ANN7 and The New Age owner, Mzwanele Manyi, has 24 hours to remove comments he made about businesswoman Magda Wierzycka on social media, Times Live reported. The interim order was made on Monday.

    Wierzycka is South Africa's richest woman and CEO of Sygnia Asset Management. She went to court to interdict Manyi after a series of statements he made against her on Twitter and Facebook, between August 1 and 5 this year.

    Manyi reportedly said, "She objectifies black people as things that can be bouth", and accused her of "economic terrorism" and racism.

    Manyi has been interdicted from making, publishing, commenting or retweeting any defamatory comments about Wierzycka until the matters is heard by the Equality Court.

    But Manyi said that while he was studying the judgment, it had not pronounced on the social media posting that Wierzycka had complained about, nor could he find those postings.

