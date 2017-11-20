Manyi Interdicted Against Defaming Wierzycka

The New Age and ANN7 proprietor Mzwanele Manyi during the announcement on the shareholding of his company Lodidox on August 30, 2017 in Johannesburg.

ANN7 and The New Age owner, Mzwanele Manyi, has 24 hours to remove comments he made about businesswoman Magda Wierzycka on social media, Times Live reported. The interim order was made on Monday.

High Court handed down judgment in favour of myself and Sygnia in the matter v Mzwanele Manyi. The Court ordered Mr Manyi to remove within 24 hours from his Twitter and Facebook all defamatory comments. The Court also interdicted him from making further comments about me. November 20, 2017

Wierzycka is South Africa's richest woman and CEO of Sygnia Asset Management. She went to court to interdict Manyi after a series of statements he made against her on Twitter and Facebook, between August 1 and 5 this year.

Manyi reportedly said, "She objectifies black people as things that can be bouth", and accused her of "economic terrorism" and racism.

Manyi has been interdicted from making, publishing, commenting or retweeting any defamatory comments about Wierzycka until the matters is heard by the Equality Court.

But Manyi said that while he was studying the judgment, it had not pronounced on the social media posting that Wierzycka had complained about, nor could he find those postings.

Whilst am studying this judgment which has still NOT pronounced on the issue in dispute, I can't even find the tweets referred to nor do I know which ones are offensive to Magda. My phone cant go back to August.#Matterpending https://t.co/bTqBVOmDYi November 20, 2017

While the original postings are hard to find, recently, Manyi has retweeted or endorsed a series of tweets accusing Wierzycka of racism, tax evasion and being part of a "white monopoly capital" plot. That was bound to happen. @sygnia reaches from R2 Billion to R150 Billion within a short span of time. That's not hard work that tax evasion and investments from her corrupt bosses. #ParadisePapers pic.twitter.com/PpKQK9vl3u — Makalo Ismail (@Ismail_Makalo) November 17, 2017

1. @sygnia grow from R2 billion to R150 Billion within a decade. How❓

2. ABSA & Rupert stole 26 billion Rands frm Reserve Bank of SA.

3. Rupert distracted focus onto the Guptas using fake emails in order to hide his growing wealth.#Zuma I found some money for free education! pic.twitter.com/Tkz3DvYY21 — Bandile (@bandileDfighter) November 15, 2017

@Magda_Wierzycka isn't it against the law to bribe the President of the country ??

Why aren't you behind the bars for doing this. ??#WMCSoldOut #BimboMagda pic.twitter.com/w6aCRfbEhU — Power To Black (@ForSAForever) November 17, 2017

Is it true that @sygnia is being exposed to #ParadisePapers Leaks for money laundering & Bank frauds...🤔

I guess for hiding up all your secrets you are just diverting Native's mind towards your built up #FakePropaganda....🙄🤨@AdvBMkhwebane@PublicProtector @Glencore pic.twitter.com/KNvF3zW1oC — PortiaLoveU (@portia_loveme) November 17, 2017