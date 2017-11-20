High Court To Rule On Former NDPP Mxolisi Nxasana's Case

Mxolisi Nxasana during a media briefing on the annual performance of the NPA on October 21, 2014 in Cape Town.

The Pretoria High Court will on Monday rule on a case involving former national director of public prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana and his alleged acceptance of a R17m golden handshake.

This after Nxasana allegedly accepted the hefty amount from President Jacob Zuma and left office in 2015.

Before that, an inquiry into his fitness to hold office was abruptly halted, without any explanation.

In an exclusive interview with News24, Nxasana said he still believes his departure was linked to the corruption charges against the president, with some fearing that he would reinstate them.

An application was then launched by Corruption Watch, Freedom Under Law and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC), which sought an order declaring the removal of Nxasana invalid, The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) said.

The organisations maintain that Nxasana had not requested to vacate his office as is required by the National Prosecuting Authority Act.

HSF, acting as a friend of the court, intends to make oral submissions regarding the structural and operational independence that is required of the office of the NDPP, it said.

-- News24