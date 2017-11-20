Twenty-five loggerhead turtles will be released into the sea in December, months of rehabilitation.

These were the stranded hatchlings which were rescued by Two Oceans Aquarium along Cape Town's coast and needed to be nursed back to health.

"Juvenile loggerheads will be released back into the wild, together with Yoshi, the iconic Queen of the Aquarium. They will once again face the perils of the ocean –- but with a renewed chance at life," according to the aquarium's Renée Leeuwner.

The rehab helps those in desperate need -- from 25g hatchlings to heavyweights, dehydrated turtles to those with broken shells and picky eaters. These loggerhead turtles have beaten all odds and are now ready to go back to their natural habitat.

Animal lovers have a chance to adopt a turtle and save the lives of embattled loggerheads which barely survive adulthood.