All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Rehabilitated Turtles To Be Released Into Their Natural Habit

    🐢

    20/11/2017 12:01 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    https://www.aquarium.co.za/blog/entry/letting-go-how-turtle-releases-at-the-two-oceans-aquarium-work

    Twenty-five loggerhead turtles will be released into the sea in December, months of rehabilitation.

    These were the stranded hatchlings which were rescued by Two Oceans Aquarium along Cape Town's coast and needed to be nursed back to health.

    "Juvenile loggerheads will be released back into the wild, together with Yoshi, the iconic Queen of the Aquarium. They will once again face the perils of the ocean –- but with a renewed chance at life," according to the aquarium's Renée Leeuwner.

    The rehab helps those in desperate need -- from 25g hatchlings to heavyweights, dehydrated turtles to those with broken shells and picky eaters. These loggerhead turtles have beaten all odds and are now ready to go back to their natural habitat.

    https://www.aquarium.co.za/blog/entry/letting-go-how-turtle-releases-at-the-two-oceans-aquarium-work

    Animal lovers have a chance to adopt a turtle and save the lives of embattled loggerheads which barely survive adulthood.

    MORE:animalsloggerhead turtlesNewsRenée LeeuwnerTwo Oceans Aquarium