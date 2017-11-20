All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Robert Mugabe's Defiance: Zimbabwe And Africa Reacts

    "We were hoping this was an opportunity for him to go in a dignified manner."

    20/11/2017 15:40 SAST | Updated 46 minutes ago
    NatanaelGinting via Getty Images

    Zimbabweans and people from the rest of Africa have reacted with shock and disappointment when the country's president, Robert Mugabe, missed the Monday noon ultimatum to step down. His own party, the governing Zanu-PF, told him to either resign or face the prospect of impeachment, and he was widely expected to relent during a televised address to the nation on Sunday. Yet the 93-year-old defiantly stayed put.

    Read: Going... Going... Going Nowhere! Mugabe's Speech Decoded

    Morgan Tsvangirai

    "I am baffled," Morgan Tsvangirai, president of the Movement for Democratic Change – Tsvangirai (MDC-T), the official opposition party in the country, told Reuters. "It's not just me, it's the whole nation. He's playing a game. He has let the whole nation down."

    Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters
    REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

    Daily Maverick

    The Daily Maverick spoke to Zimbabweans on the street after Mugabe's televised address on Sunday. Here are some of their responses:

    A law student commented: "I am the most disappointed 19-year-old as I was expecting Mugabe to resign. At that age, he should be stepping down. In this case, we were hoping this was an opportunity for him to go in a dignified manner."

    Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters
    REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

    Thomas Moyo, 60: "I wanted him to resign, it's not fair for him to continue working, he must pave way for new blood and those still with the might to run around and make the country prosperous."

    A Harare-based businessman: "I was expecting his resignation, I am disappointed it didn't come.

    AllAfrica.com poll

    Daily News Zimbabwe

    Chris Mutsvangwa, the leader of the liberation war veterans

    "Either somebody within ZANU-PF didn't tell him what had happened within his own party, so he went and addressed that meeting oblivious, or (he was) blind or deaf to what his party has told him," Mutsvangwa said.

    Philimon Bulawayo/Reuters
    Chris Mutsvangwa (right)

    MORE:NewsRobert MugabeZimbabwe