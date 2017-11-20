Robert Mugabe's Defiance: Zimbabwe And Africa Reacts

Zimbabweans and people from the rest of Africa have reacted with shock and disappointment when the country's president, Robert Mugabe, missed the Monday noon ultimatum to step down. His own party, the governing Zanu-PF, told him to either resign or face the prospect of impeachment, and he was widely expected to relent during a televised address to the nation on Sunday. Yet the 93-year-old defiantly stayed put.

"I am baffled," Morgan Tsvangirai, president of the Movement for Democratic Change – Tsvangirai (MDC-T), the official opposition party in the country, told Reuters. "It's not just me, it's the whole nation. He's playing a game. He has let the whole nation down."

The Daily Maverick spoke to Zimbabweans on the street after Mugabe's televised address on Sunday. Here are some of their responses:

A law student commented: "I am the most disappointed 19-year-old as I was expecting Mugabe to resign. At that age, he should be stepping down. In this case, we were hoping this was an opportunity for him to go in a dignified manner."

Thomas Moyo, 60: "I wanted him to resign, it's not fair for him to continue working, he must pave way for new blood and those still with the might to run around and make the country prosperous."

A Harare-based businessman: "I was expecting his resignation, I am disappointed it didn't come.

Chris Mutsvangwa, the leader of the liberation war veterans

"Either somebody within ZANU-PF didn't tell him what had happened within his own party, so he went and addressed that meeting oblivious, or (he was) blind or deaf to what his party has told him," Mutsvangwa said.