What You Need To Know About ‘Germany’s Brexit Moment’

The Reichstag building, seat of the Bundestag, is seen in Berlin, Germany, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

MUNICH ― German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Monday that talks to form a coalition government following national elections in September had collapsed.

Late on Sunday, the pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP) pulled the plug on weekslong negotiations to form a so-called "Jamaica coalition" — due to the involved parties' colors matching those of the Jamaican flag — with the Greens and the alliance of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU).

"It's better not to govern than to govern badly," FDP head Christian Lindner said.

The breakdown has plunged German politics into a deep political crisis and poses one of the biggest challenges for Merkel in her 12 years in office.

Here's how German newspapers analyzed the developments:

There Are Only Losers

"No trust, only losers," Spiegel Online headlined. The Jamaica parties' failure to come to an agreement after weeks of negotiations was partly caused by a lack of trust, the newspaper argued. None of the parties involved strongly signaled they wanted the coalition to succeed. Merkel's "trusty old method" failed to work: "[There was] no idea, no leadership, just the hope that everything would somehow fall into place in the end after a final, long and sleep-deprived night." But it didn't. Instead, Germany experienced its "Brexit moment."

As the Taz summarized the situation: "The morning after: No power for nobody."