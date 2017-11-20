Zim Welcomes Home Its Most Famous Artist, Kudzanai Chiurai

Zimbabweans aren't just celebrating the possible end of president Robert Mugabe's reign, they are also welcoming home their golden boy -- legendary visual artist Kudzanai Chiurai, who returns this month for his first solo exhibition on home soil.

Called We Need New Names, the exhibition opened at the National Gallery Of Zimbabwe in Harare on Thursday, to the electric sounds of local band the Monkey Nuts. Its subject matter couldn't be more relevant to a Zimbabwe on the brink of change.

PASS studio/living room for the next 4 days - broadcasting LIVE from National Gallery of Zimbabwe, Harare. Visit us at NGZ or Tune in via the link in bio. #passinharare #theinventionofzimbabwe A post shared by Chimurenga (@chimurenga_sa) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:46am PST

The programme notes how the exhibition "references different ideological influences that informed the liberation movement, from the seeds of Pan-Africanism, the American Civil Rights and Black Power movements, nationalism and communism" and traces "the trajectory of Zimbabwe's social and political changes".

#NGZ #BrilliantShiningForever #weneednewnamesexhibition National Gallery of Zimbabwe Director Doreen Sibanda, Chief Curator Raphael Chikukwa Candice Allison and Kudzanai Chiurai addressing the crowd during the exhibition opening currently underway at the National Gallery A post shared by National Gallery of Zimbabwe (@natgalleryzim) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:08am PST

South African born curator Candice Allison spoke to HuffPost SA ahead of the opening and said that the atmosphere in Zimbabwe is very much the same as it always has been, and that the recent political upheaval has done little to disturb the relative peace in the gallery and its surrounds.

Kudzanai's critically acclaimed We Live In Silence exhibition ran at the Goodman Gallery and Constitution Hill in Johannesburg earlier this year, and some of his work can also be seen at the newly unveiled Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town.

The We Need Names exhibition runs until 10 December. Check out some images from the body of work below: