BCCSA Rules In Favour of Tumi Morake and JacarandaFM

The Broadcasting Complaints Commission (BCCSA) has dismissed complaints that remarks made by comic and JacarandaFM breakfast show host Tumi Morake constitute any form of hate speech.

"While it is clear that she thinks the absence of retribution (according to her) is unfair, this does not justify an inference that violence or the commission of an unlawful act is sanctioned, promoted or even glamorised," the commission's deputy chair, Professor Sunette Lötter, said in the ruling.

In a conversation with co-host Martin Bester in September 2017, Morake made a bicycle analogy that irked many of the station's listeners, who felt her comments were insulting to white people.

"You broke down a people on skin colour before you build them up. You are now saying they must just share with everybody and be friends with everybody," Morake said on the show.

She continued: "It's like a child whose bicycle was taken forcefully away from him, and then you say to the bully, 'no, no, no, share the bike together, don't be like that.'"

This led to a boycott against the station and 55 complaints being filed to the commission concerning her comments.

One of the complainants, Le Roy Bester, said it was not the first time that Morake had "crossed the line".

Another complainant only known as Snyman said Morake's comments were "not promoting nation-building, but rather destroying any possibility thereof".

"In my humble opinion I think she is over-confident... she was only 12 years old in '94, and what serious suffering did she experience at that stage of her life?" Snyman asked.