Best Of HuffPost On 21 November: 7 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. Former Eskom boss Brian Molefe is expected to face a grilling in Parliament on Tuesday over his alleged ties to the controversial Gupta family and his role in their state capture project. Molefe and Zola Tsotsi, former chairperson of the Eskom board, are among the witnesses who are expected to testify at the Public Enterprises portfolio committee's inquiry into state capture. The inquiry is currently focused on the power utilities parastatal. Read more.

2. Professor Anthoni van Nieuwkerk from Wits University and analyst Liesl Louw-Vaudran from the Institute of Security Studies are two of our foremost experts on Zimbabwean politics. Van Nieuwkerk believes we should "forget about a miracle solution" in that country, while Louw-Vaudran thinks the Zimbabwe Defence Force (ZDF) has painted itself into a corner with its move on President Robert Mugabe. Read more.

3. The detailed Broadcasting Complaints Commission judgment in the Jacaranda FM case reveals that breakfast show host Tumi Morake might have been the one most in the spotlight for her "bicycle" analogy, but that her co-host, Martin Bester, prompted her to make the comments that have now become controversial. "The complainants targeted Morake's comments, but the discussion was engineered and shaped (to a certain extent) by her co-presenter," writes commission deputy chair Professor Sunette Lötter in her judgment. Read more.

4. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa released an extraordinary book this week, called Cattle of the Ages, that explains his long-time passion for the Ankole, a breed of long-horned cattle common in Africa, and has for the first time shared images of his Mpumalanga game farm. In the book Ramaphosa calls the breeding programme of long-horned cattle his "proudest achievement" and reveals the psychological impact of watching his father's Venda cattle farm going to ruin after he had to leave it behind to go and find work in Johannesburg. Read more.

5. Although local actress Thuso Mbedu did not emerge victorious at last night's 45th International Emmy Awards, South Africans have applauded her for representing the country -- and the continent. Thuso, who was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category, for her role as Winnie on the Mzansi Magic drama series "Is'thunzi", took to Instagram to thank her fans for their support. Read more.

6. Do not partake of Black Friday if you do not have a budget. That's the view of John Manyike, the head of financial education at Old Mutual. The financial services group conducted an unofficial poll earlier this month -- assessing the attitudes of at least 8,000 South Africans about Black Friday. Of the 48 percent who said they are definitely going to partake, only 18 percent said they had budgeted for it." That's where the problem lies. If you don't budget, you end up buying things you don't really need," Manyike told HuffPost SA. Read more.

7.Come Wednesday, visual activist Zanele Muholi will become a Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. Loosely translated as a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters, it is a cultural recognition bestowed by the French government, and Muholi has been selected for her pioneering work in arts as well as in the LGBTQI community. She will receive the Chevalier medallion during a ceremony that's set to take place at the French Embassy in Tshwane. Read more.