BREAKING: Robert Mugabe Resigns As Zimbabwe's President

Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down take to the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo TEMPLATE OUT

Reports have emerged on Twitter that Robert Mugabe has resigned as president of Zimbabwe amid impeachment proceedings against him in Parliament in Harare.

Mugabe was the head of state of that country for 37 years.

Speaker: Robert Mugabe has resigned. #ImpeachMugabe — Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) November 21, 2017

This is a developing story.