Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant With Baby Number Two

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, the Internet's parents, have had a bump of good news!

After rumours that she may be pregnant with her second child, Teigen posted a video on Instagram of daughter Luna talking to her belly confirming the announcement.

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

Captioning the video in her typical wry style Teigen simply wrote, "It's John's!". Legend also shared the news on social media, leading some to speculate that perhaps there may be more than one bun in the oven.

You know, putting 2 babies and hearts up are gonna make people think y'all are having twins 😉 — V R (@TimeyWimeyRiver) November 21, 2017

The pair have been outspoken in the last few years about their struggles with fertility, turning to IVF for their first-born.

In 2016, Teigen told 'SELF Magazine', "The big question was why this wasn't working for us when I was young and he was healthy.

"I thought, people get pregnant by accident all the time! How does this happen?"

Legend also spoke about how the experience had strengthened their bond and marriage.

"Having a baby is a big challenge for a couple," he told 'Cosmopolitan' in August, "and going through that together strengthens your bond because if you make it through, you know you can make it through anything".

"I think it's especially difficult when you can't conceive naturally. You want to feel like everything's working properly and want everything to be perfect, but sometimes it's not.

🐥 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Aug 8, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

"I wouldn't say we can't conceive naturally, but I would say that it's enough of a challenge where it felt like we needed help."

Meanwhile, speaking to the 'Loose Women' panel, Legend also spoke about the stigma around couples who struggle to conceive.

"A lot of people struggle with fertility and they shouldn't be ashamed of it. A lot of people want to have kids and maybe can't do it the natural way... I think people should do it if that's what will work for them."