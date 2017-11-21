Free And Fair Elections Must Follow Mugabe Resignation -- US Embassy In Zimbabwe

Zimbabweans celebrate with the national flag after President Robert Mugabe resigns in Harare, Zimbabwe November 21, 2017.

The United States Embassy in Harare has called for the path forward in Zimbabwe to lead to "free, fair and inclusive elections" following the resignation of Robert Mugabe.

"We congratulate all Zimbabweans who raised their voices and stated peacefully and clearly that the time for change was overdue," the embassy said in a statement released on Tuesday evening.

"Tonight marks an historic moment for Zimbabwe," it said.

The embassy cautioned, however, that "whatever short-term arrangements" are established, Zimbabweans must be "free to assemble... voice their opinions without fear, and choose their own leaders".

Zimbabwe has an historic opportunity to set itself on a new path. Through that process, the United States urges unwavering respect for the rule of law and for established democratic practices.

Robert Mugabe, 93, resigned on Tuesday shortly after parliament began an impeachment process to remove him after 37 years of rule.