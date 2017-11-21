Here's Why Mampintsha Is 'Bad' For Babes Wodumo's Career

There's no doubt that the future of gqom queen, Babes Wodumo, is bright and her star is shining, but one hopes in her reflections of the year that was, she can she can learn from mishaps past and plan better for the year ahead.

While she's not the only celebrity who has some stock-taking and introspection to do (there's plenty of them), many say Babes -- real name Bongekile Simelane -- would have had a "banger" of a year had she taken her brand just a little more seriously.

Babes Wodumo needs to regroup ayikho lento.Mampintsha stays sabotaging her — Namaste (@sliez0) November 18, 2017

The "Wololo" hitmaker made headlines far too many times throughout the year for all the wrong reasons.

But can we really blame her?

Babes' career is at the hands of manager and beau, Mandla Maphumulo, literally.

Popularly known as Mampintsha, the Big Nuz member owns West Ink Records, the label under which she is signed.

He is also her manager and people have often accused him of sabotaging the 23-year-old.

Here's why:

PR "nightmare"

In June, PR heavyweight Farah Fortune's African Star Communications announced that it had taken over Babes' PR.

Read: Everyone's Relieved That Babes Wodumo Has A New PR Team

A month later, the relationship fell apart as the firm could not agree to West Ink's request that all its artists be represented by it.

Also Read: Thanks To West Ink Records, Babes Wodumo Does Not Have A PR Company Again

In July, Capacity Relations signed the Durban-born artist and everyone was excited that things were looking up again.

HuffPost SA can confirm that the firm has now also severed ties with her.

International awards for who?

Babes missed out on the BET International Awards which took place on June 25 after she failed to apply for a visa in time.

Also Read: Sorry BET, Babes Wodumo Is Not Coming to LA

She was nominated for the Best International Act: Africa, alongside AKA and Nasty C.

At the time, Maphumulo conceded during a press conference that he had neglected the PR side of his company, but vowed to make things right.

Also Read: Babes Wodumo May Still Head To LA For The BET Awards -- If Someone Signs The Documents On Time

"As far as PR is concerned, that's where the devil's work came into play. Everything was coming along well. Bookings and music are on par, it's just that I failed on the PR part which we are now working hard to fix," Maphumulo told the media.

Earlier this month, Babes also missed out on an opportunity to be at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

All these non-attendences to flagship award ceremonies can't be good for Babes. I hope whatever/whoever is standing in her way stops the BS and let's her do her thing, before it's too late. https://t.co/OlBRtVWzSg — King Abby (@Obakeng_N) November 11, 2017

Channel24 reported that she wanted Viacom Africa to foot the bill and to pay for her flights to London and her hotel stay – an expense that Viacom Africa said is the responsibility of individual artists.

Speaking to the publication, Alex Okosi, executive vice-president and managing director of Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa), said the company received written confirmation at the time from Babes' team that they "elected to not attend the MTV EMAs".

That "Qhubekani" stunt

After walking away empty-handed at the South African Music Awards (Samas) this year, Babes posted a video slamming the awards, accusing it of being bought. Maphumulo, who could be heard in the background, also posted his own video swearing at the "powers that be" and accusing people of jealousy.

Ahead of the awards show she had threatened to no longer attend awards shows if she did not win a Sama after she came out of the Metro FM Music Awards in February also empty-handed.

Does he have to "feature" on all her songs?

From "Wololo" to "Gandaganda", "Angisona" to "Family", Maphumulo is featured in every hit one can think of that Babes has released.

People have questioned if he really has to -- otherwise, he could simply title the songs under both their names.

Can't we have a Babes Wodumo song without Mampintsha? — Leigh-Ann Carey (@leighanncarey) November 21, 2017

A Babes wodumo song isn't a Babes Wodumo song until Mampintsha says "Kuse wawawest"😄💃💃💃

I actually need someone to hype me like that😂 pic.twitter.com/QLbnWzxeDC — #FillUpMyEWallet 😄 (@Ashley_Dorothy) November 17, 2017

People have also questioned whether romance has blurred the lines and complicated matters for the duo.

Babes Wodumo''s musical might take a dive if she continues to be managed by the unprofessional Manager-Cum Boyfriend...She did a no show at MMTV Awards again...Thanks to Mampintsha...That girl must wake up and smell the coffee — Mzu Yeko (@Gudsile) November 14, 2017

Whichever it may be, we can only hope that both Babes and Maphumulo realise learn from the mishaps, regroup and do better going forward.

This girl needs a professional and competent team in her life!😒 https://t.co/IvlKVnaBjO

For goodness' sake, just get it together. Get your house in order!

Also, Babes should start taking some responsibility man -- it's her career after all.