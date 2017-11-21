Hey Thuso Mbedu, Mzansi Is So Proud Of You -- Thank You For Representing

Although local actress Thuso Mbedu did not emerge victorious at last night's 45th International Emmy Awards, South Africans have applauded her for representing the country -- and the continent.
Thuso, who was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category, for her role as Winnie on the Mzansi Magic drama series "Is'thunzi", took to Instagram to thank her fans for their support.
"This is the beginning of a new and exciting chapter in my life. The pages are blank, but I'm holding the pen, and God is my author. Be encouraged," she said in her post.
Thank you to EVERYONE for the love and support and well wishes. You don't know how much it has meant. It's been a great and exciting journey. I'm excited for what tomorrow holds. I have great respect for all the wonderful women I was nominated with. Their work is so beautiful... One day I will be honored to call them my colleagues. Guys, the world is our oyster. There is nothing we cannot do. For me, this is the beginning of a new and exciting chapter in my life. The pages are blank but I'm holding the pen and God is my author. Be encouraged. To my SA peers: we have no excuses! ZERO. Let's create. Let's work. Let's keep doing better. Congrats to Anna Friel for taking the Best Performance by an Actress #iemmy2017. (groupie moment: I'm adding a new bucket list item which is to work with Adriana Esteves 😍 So now I'm looking for someone who will tutor me in Portuguese yo🙋🏾) The sky is the launch pad. 🇿🇦🌎 Dress: @gertjohancoetzee Earrings: @jennaclifford_sa Makeup: @ochanyao.artistry P.S how mature/grown do I look 😱🤸🏽♀️😍 those who know me know how much I love looking a little older 🙆🏾💃🏾
Thuso previously told HuffPost SA that she shared the recognition with the nation.
"The nomination isn't just for me, but for our industry as a whole. It's for all South Africans," she said.
🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦@iemmys I'm having the time of my life with my greatest supporters❤️ pic.twitter.com/vSkNSvB2T0— тнU§σ Mвє∂u (@ThusoMbedu) November 21, 2017
She walked the red carpet in a turquoise gown designed by Gert-Johan Coetzee.
Speaking of how the dress came together, Coetzee said Thuso wanted volume, while he wanted colour.
"Whenever a South African does international things, we need to go there and show them what we're made of. We need to shut things down," he said, adding that the dress was the perfect red-carpet look.
@ThusoMbedu stepped out in a gorgeous @gertjohan number. #slayqueen pic.twitter.com/NeLEM0UHG6— KasiLamii (@KasiLamii) November 21, 2017
The support from Thuso's fan base could not be stronger:
We stayed up just to make sure that either way it goes, u still a winner by just being there!! Halala!! Well done Anna.— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) November 21, 2017
She is flying the 🇿🇦 high and inspiring others by being the youngest nominee! @ThusoMbedu, we are very proud of you Ninja... and you looked like a dream 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #iEmmy2017 #IsthunziMzansi pic.twitter.com/N5HCq9N81C— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) November 21, 2017
"Dear Black African Girl, it is possible..." congratulations @ThusoMbedu 🙌🏾👑 https://t.co/0RlYXevGVM— Tabouji🇿🇦 (@Snothando_Mthi) November 21, 2017