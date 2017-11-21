Hey Thuso Mbedu, Mzansi Is So Proud Of You -- Thank You For Representing

Although local actress Thuso Mbedu did not emerge victorious at last night's 45th International Emmy Awards, South Africans have applauded her for representing the country -- and the continent.

Thuso, who was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category, for her role as Winnie on the Mzansi Magic drama series "Is'thunzi", took to Instagram to thank her fans for their support.

"This is the beginning of a new and exciting chapter in my life. The pages are blank, but I'm holding the pen, and God is my author. Be encouraged," she said in her post.



Thuso previously told HuffPost SA that she shared the recognition with the nation.

"The nomination isn't just for me, but for our industry as a whole. It's for all South Africans," she said.

🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦@iemmys I'm having the time of my life with my greatest supporters❤️ pic.twitter.com/vSkNSvB2T0 November 21, 2017

She walked the red carpet in a turquoise gown designed by Gert-Johan Coetzee.

Speaking of how the dress came together, Coetzee said Thuso wanted volume, while he wanted colour.

"Whenever a South African does international things, we need to go there and show them what we're made of. We need to shut things down," he said, adding that the dress was the perfect red-carpet look.

The support from Thuso's fan base could not be stronger:

We stayed up just to make sure that either way it goes, u still a winner by just being there!! Halala!! Well done Anna. — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) November 21, 2017