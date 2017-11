People remove, from the wall at the International Conference centre, where parliament had their sitting, the portrait of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe after his resignation on November 21, 2017 in Harare.

Thousands of Zimbabweans flooded the streets of Harare, Zimbabwe, after Robert Mugabe resigned on Tuesday after 37 years as the country's head of state.

According to Reuters, some people were holding posters of Zimbabwean army chief Constantino Chiwenga and former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa who was sacked this month.

IN PICTURES: Mugabe Falls, Euphoria in Zimbabwe