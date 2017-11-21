'Issa Trap!' -- Euphonik Warns Against The Hype Of Black Friday

Renowned house DJ Euphonik, real name Themba Nkosi, says people should be conscious of how they navigate the hype around "Black Friday".

Traditionally it's the Friday following Thanksgiving in the United States and has informally marked the beginning of the Christmas shopping season in that country. Over the last couple of years, the idea has now taken off around the globe, including in South Africa.

Euphonik took to Twitter on Monday to warn against falling for what he refers to as a "trap".

NOTHING that builds wealth goes for cheap on Black Fridays bro. Most likely called Black Fridays because they know how much we like to consume instead of invest. https://t.co/PdxfPWZfOP November 19, 2017

Notice how there's no Black Friday for share options, property, loans and mortgages. Issa Trap! All the shit you should be putting your money into won't be one sale or available cheaper. Produce don't consume!!!!! November 20, 2017

Speaking to HuffPost SA, he said people should be "woke" about how they spend their money.

"I'm not saying people should not spend their money. If you need that microwave that's on special, buy it, but also be conscious. Don't just buy because there's a sale but because you have a need for it," he told HuffPost SA.

He said it was only when one becomes aware of wealth-building that you realise the number of flaws in the system.

"At some point, one realises how unfair the system is. You get to realise that, 'I should actually be able to get a bond quicker than I should be able to buy a car.' Also, it takes a young black South African much longer to buy a property than it takes their white counterpart. It's unfair, and it doesn't help when the people with the tools to help change the mindsets are the ones perpetuating the culture of consumption more than empowerment."

Euphonik, who's also a property entrepreneur, added: "The average South African on the street needs to think about this. Dig deep into where the phenomenon comes from, and be 'woke'. Also, remember that it's a lifestyle thing. Be a producer and not always a consumer."