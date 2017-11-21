All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Joy! Jubilation! And Yes... Hope. Zimbabweans Celebrate The End Of Mugabe

    This is the moment many Zimbabweans -- and Africans -- had been waiting for.

    21/11/2017 18:52 SAST | Updated 19 minutes ago
    Mike Hutchings / Reuters
    Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to resign attend a prayer meeting outside parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 21, 2017.

    The speaker of parliament in Zimbabwe on Tuesday confirmed that Robert Mugabe had resigned as president of that country amid impeachment proceedings against him in Parliament in Harare.

    Mugabe was the head of state of Zimbabwe for 37 years. Social media has been buzzing since the announcement as celebrations kick off in Zimbabwe and messages of support swarm social media platforms.

    Have a look at most touching visuals:

    This is a developing story.

