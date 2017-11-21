Joy! Jubilation! And Yes... Hope. Zimbabweans Celebrate The End Of Mugabe

The speaker of parliament in Zimbabwe on Tuesday confirmed that Robert Mugabe had resigned as president of that country amid impeachment proceedings against him in Parliament in Harare.
Robert Mugabe resigns as president of Zimbabwe, swept from power as his 37-year reign of brutality and autocratic control crumbled within days of a military takeover https://t.co/N4nJLOeGT6 pic.twitter.com/I8lGK1eAAl— AFP news agency (@AFP) November 21, 2017
Mugabe was the head of state of Zimbabwe for 37 years. Social media has been buzzing since the announcement as celebrations kick off in Zimbabwe and messages of support swarm social media platforms.
Have a look at most touching visuals:
I can't describe the feeling of being in Harare right now.
Christmas has nothing on this. Harare has gone totally berserk.
MUGABE RESIGNS. FINALLY.@TheStar_news @ReporterStar pic.twitter.com/rhQpQg7KV3— Mathanda (@MathandaNcube) November 21, 2017
Zimbabwean based in South Africa rn..#MugabeResigns pic.twitter.com/ErU21U8kFC— 🗣Sive (@SivenkosiMxoli) November 21, 2017
If this is the happiness a nation feels when you resign, your life's legacy is one of suffering and despair. Goodbye 👋🏿 Mugabe #MugabeResigns pic.twitter.com/DJ9lVTqE6r— Curious🐵George (@GtStevenson) November 21, 2017
Awesome job by @McKenzieCNN and the crew. Historic moment. #MugabeResigns pic.twitter.com/rionmEYyBI— Earl Nurse (@EarlCNN) November 21, 2017
Celebrations have started in Zimbabwe after the announcement of Robert Mugabe's resignation. #MugabeResigns #Mugabe #Zimbabwe #RobertMugabe #ZimbabweCoup #Harare @MarthaKavata pic.twitter.com/CvQ1GXXEf1— Oscar Alochi (@papafavour) November 21, 2017
Perhaps this is what freedom sounds like! #MugabeResigns#BreakingNews #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/hGuXXesmNa— Will (@Aminawilliamsza) November 21, 2017
#Zimbabwe Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has resigned - a huge celebration out on the streets of Harare CBD. pic.twitter.com/K20yrprpjK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 21, 2017
MPs reaction to Mugabe resignation pic.twitter.com/EN9weQ3sFB— Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) November 21, 2017
S.K. Moyo Mugabe's resignation is very welcome#Mugabe #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/3gczuWKshA— Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) November 21, 2017
View from the peanut gallery at Mugabe's impeachment pic.twitter.com/9HsyvuXtQA— Erin Conway-Smith (@ejcs) November 21, 2017
🇿🇼 A group of ecstatic Zimbabweans chanting "rest in peace, rest in peace" outside the rainbow towers where the Parliamentarians met earlier#MugabeResigns pic.twitter.com/HDI6TchwEe— News24 (@News24) November 21, 2017
This is a developing story.