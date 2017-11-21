Joy! Jubilation! And Yes... Hope. Zimbabweans Celebrate The End Of Mugabe

Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to resign attend a prayer meeting outside parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 21, 2017.

The speaker of parliament in Zimbabwe on Tuesday confirmed that Robert Mugabe had resigned as president of that country amid impeachment proceedings against him in Parliament in Harare.

Robert Mugabe resigns as president of Zimbabwe, swept from power as his 37-year reign of brutality and autocratic control crumbled within days of a military takeover https://t.co/N4nJLOeGT6 pic.twitter.com/I8lGK1eAAl November 21, 2017

Mugabe was the head of state of Zimbabwe for 37 years. Social media has been buzzing since the announcement as celebrations kick off in Zimbabwe and messages of support swarm social media platforms.

I can't describe the feeling of being in Harare right now.

Christmas has nothing on this. Harare has gone totally berserk.

MUGABE RESIGNS. FINALLY.@TheStar_news @ReporterStar pic.twitter.com/rhQpQg7KV3 November 21, 2017

If this is the happiness a nation feels when you resign, your life's legacy is one of suffering and despair. Goodbye 👋🏿 Mugabe #MugabeResigns pic.twitter.com/DJ9lVTqE6r November 21, 2017

#Zimbabwe Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has resigned - a huge celebration out on the streets of Harare CBD. pic.twitter.com/K20yrprpjK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 21, 2017

MPs reaction to Mugabe resignation pic.twitter.com/EN9weQ3sFB — Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) November 21, 2017

View from the peanut gallery at Mugabe's impeachment pic.twitter.com/9HsyvuXtQA — Erin Conway-Smith (@ejcs) November 21, 2017

🇿🇼 A group of ecstatic Zimbabweans chanting "rest in peace, rest in peace" outside the rainbow towers where the Parliamentarians met earlier#MugabeResigns pic.twitter.com/HDI6TchwEe — News24 (@News24) November 21, 2017

