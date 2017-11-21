All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Judgment Reserved In Nxasana 'Golden Handshake' Case

    Civil rights groups want Nxasana to be reinstated because they say he is entitled to the position from which he was removed.

    21/11/2017 16:52 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    BCFC via Getty Images

    Judgment has been reserved in a high court case where civil rights organisations are challenging the "golden handshake" extended to former National Prosecuting Authority boss, Mxolisi Nxasana.

    Advocate Jeff Budlender, acting on behalf of Freedom Under Law, Corruption Watch and CASAC, is motioning for the court to declare the deal between President Jacob Zuma and Nxasana unlawful.

    The groups want Nxasana to be reinstated because they say he is entitled to the position from which he was removed.

    In 2015, Zuma awarded Nxasana a R17-million settlement deal in exchange for vacating his office. This made way for the appointment of Shaun Abrahams.

    IOL reported that Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, who is leading the the full bench in the application, questioned whether it would be fair towards Abrahams to replace him with Nxasana.

    Advocate Hilton Epstein led arguments for the NPA.

    MORE:jacob zumaMxolisi NxasanaNewsNPA