Motion To Impeach Mugabe Introduced, Seconded

Zimbabwe's defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi and ZANU-PF senator Fortune Charumbira chat ahead of discussions on the possible impeachment of President Robert Mugabe in Harare, Zimbabwe November 20, 2017.

Harare - Zimbabwe's ruling party has made a motion to impeach President Robert Mugabe and opposition party MDC has seconded it.

Now lawmakers from both houses of Parliament are relocating to a larger venue.

Mugabe is accused of allowing his wife to "usurp" power and of being too old to rule. He has been in charge since the end of white minority rule in 1980, but the military moved in last week after he fired his deputy and appeared to position his unpopular wife to succeed him.

It is not clear how long impeachment would take, though the ruling party has said it could vote Mugabe out as early as on Wednesday.

AP