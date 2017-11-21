Zuma's Visit To Zimbabwe Cancelled

Zimbabweans celebrate next to a sign after President Robert Mugabe resigns in Harare, Zimbabwe November 21, 2017.

President Jacob Zuma has cancelled his trip to Zimbabwe. In a notice published late on Tuesday night, the Presidency said the visit had been postponed until further notice.

#Zimbabwe President Jacob Zuma will no longer be coming to Harare today (Wednesday). Postponed until further notice #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/UAWNkVpRRb November 21, 2017

This followed the surprise resignation of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe on Tuesday.

Zuma was scheduled to travel to Zimbabwe with his Angolan counterpart, President João Lourenço, in their capacities as SABC chair and chairperson of the SADC organ on Defence and Security Cooperation respectively.

The visit was to "assess the situation" in the country, IOL reported.

Meanwhile, the SABC reported that Zimbabwe's former vice-president Emmerson Mnangwagwa will be sworn in as president on Wednesday or Thursday. Zanu-PF legal secretary Patrick Chinamasa confirmed this to the SABC on Tuesday night.

Mnangwagwa is expected to serve the remainder of Mugabe's term, which ends in September 2018.

Reuters reported that African leaders had encouraged Mugabe to step down before the army moved to remove him. Mugabe was reportedly warned that he would face "fierce resistance" from the military of he removed Mnangwagwa, but he did so anyway. An intelligence cable reportedly showed that Mugabe came under pressure to resign from SADC.