5 Celebrity Couples We Wish Could Tie The Knot In 2018

In the year 2017, we saw some celebrities get married, some having babies and others getting engaged. We also watched relationships come together and some fall apart, leaving us shattered.

We think we know what we'll ask Santa for this Christmas –– more good news in the new year. In fact, we'll ask for these five couples to tie the knot in 2018.

They may not be engaged... yet –– but they look so good together, and we think they would make great husband-and-wife teams.

Liesl Laurie and ProVerb:

The former Miss South Africa and her TV-producer beau recently visited London and gave us a lot of feels in their matching sweaters.

Thishiwe Ziqubu and Mandisa Nduna:

They were recently crowned "Cutest Couple of the Year" at the Feather Awards, held in Kyalami earlier this month.

We cannot get enough of them.

Dineo Moeketsi and Solo:

This duo sparkles every time they step out, whether it's just an event, or a major red carpet do. In 2017 they have been so glam, so consistently, that they were named "Most Stylish Couple" by the SA Style Awards.

Bonang and AKA:

The TV presenter and her rapper beau made headlines two years ago, when their relationship overlapped with AKA's messy breakup from the mother of his child, Zinhle Jiyane –– otherwise known as DJ Zinhle.

AKAS and Bonang are not shy to flaunt their relationship on social media. A Supermega and Queen B wedding would be one of 2018's highlights.

Ayanda Thabethe and Dash:

These two are just too beautiful. Always serving up true-love envy; always!

Her royal gorgeousness, TV personality and entrepreneur Thabethe, and her musician bae, Mthoko 'Dash' Mkhathini, make love look so good, leaving us all super-mushy inside.