    5 Reasons Sbahle Mpisane Belongs On List Of Inspiring Women

    Definitely our Woman Crush Wednesday!

    22/11/2017 14:17 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Fitness enthusiast Sbahle Mpisane has made the list of Glamour's Women of the Year for 2017 in the health category -- and we don't know anyone more deserving.

    Sports reporter Carol Tshabalala, sculptor Mary Sibande and style maven Sizophila Dlezi are some of the others who made the list.

    Here are five reasons why we think the 24-year-old deserves to sit among the most inspiring women in the country:

    1. Relatable

    Like many women, Sbahle struggled with body insecurities. She told Glamour that as a teenager, she "desperately wanted to be thin" and tried all sorts of pills and diets to achieve this, until one October in 2014.

    "I realised I would always be curvy, but that didn't mean I couldn't be healthy and self-accepting. So I started exercising," she revealed.

    You are your own competition!

    A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on

    A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on

    In December 2016, Mpisane publicly admitted that she had indulged a bit more than usual, gaining a few kilos. We don't see that often –– we assume that fitness enthusiasts are basically superhuman.

    2. Exemplary

    Her fitness progress, as seen on her social media accounts, has been a marvel to watch. Her followers have witnessed her body literally changing. Not only is it great to see, it's encouraging for others who are also on their fitness journeys.

    I AM MY OWN MOTIVATION!!! it's time to hit gym and be the best version of myself... never sleep on yourself, no one is going to do it for you.

    A post shared by Sbahle Mpisane FitnessBunnie (@fitnessbunnie_sbahlempisane) on

    A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on

    3. Businesswoman

    What started as a personal decision has opened a few doors for Mpisane -- and we are sure more will come.

    She is now a personal coach and hosts bootcamps all over the country and across its borders.

    2hrs done, 2 more to go 💪🏽💦💦 BOTSWANA IS ON FIRE THIS MORNING 🔥🔥🔥

    A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on

    4. Generous with knowledge

    Even while her healthy lifestyle brings in business opportunities, she still regularly posts fitness tips and healthy recipes for free –– proving you don't have to commercialise everything you know to be successful.

    5. Curvy-and-fit inspiration

    Sbahle's living proof that "beautiful" doesn't have to mean "skinny". She's another black South African woman who is saying "all our curves are enough" –– not only should we embrace them, but we ought to celebrate them too.

    A healthy lifestyle not only changes your body, it changes your mind, your attitude and your mood🌸

    A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on

