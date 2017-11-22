5 Reasons Sbahle Mpisane Belongs On List Of Inspiring Women

Fitness enthusiast Sbahle Mpisane has made the list of Glamour's Women of the Year for 2017 in the health category -- and we don't know anyone more deserving.
Sports reporter Carol Tshabalala, sculptor Mary Sibande and style maven Sizophila Dlezi are some of the others who made the list.
Here are five reasons why we think the 24-year-old deserves to sit among the most inspiring women in the country:
1. Relatable
Like many women, Sbahle struggled with body insecurities. She told Glamour that as a teenager, she "desperately wanted to be thin" and tried all sorts of pills and diets to achieve this, until one October in 2014.
"I realised I would always be curvy, but that didn't mean I couldn't be healthy and self-accepting. So I started exercising," she revealed.
In December 2016, Mpisane publicly admitted that she had indulged a bit more than usual, gaining a few kilos. We don't see that often –– we assume that fitness enthusiasts are basically superhuman.
I've gained so much weight since November😩 A part of me feels so bad for wasting all the hard work And energy I put into to gym last year! But I must say that I really enjoyed those short trips to the fridge yall 🍰🍫🍦🍩🍕🙈☺️ cheat meals are so much fun man but now it's time to put in some real work💪🏽💦💦 After my ankle injury in December and taking a break from gym, I gained 4kgs🙈yess believe it or not!🙍🏽I know I'm not alone here, December had us all😂😂😂I hope you ready to get back into to shape and get your best body this year #NYR who is with me for 2017s body transformation??? 😜 #TagYourGymPartner
2. Exemplary
Her fitness progress, as seen on her social media accounts, has been a marvel to watch. Her followers have witnessed her body literally changing. Not only is it great to see, it's encouraging for others who are also on their fitness journeys.
I haven't taken a gym selfie in awhile☺️ I see progress 👌🏽I enjoy lifting heavy but I've been doing BODY weight exercises in the past few weeks and I'm quite happy with the results so far! Weight lifting gives me faster results obviously but it's great to try out new routines. At the end of the day it's about challenging yourself not looking better than the next person. HAVE FUN 😌😋
3. Businesswoman
What started as a personal decision has opened a few doors for Mpisane -- and we are sure more will come.
She is now a personal coach and hosts bootcamps all over the country and across its borders.
4. Generous with knowledge
Even while her healthy lifestyle brings in business opportunities, she still regularly posts fitness tips and healthy recipes for free –– proving you don't have to commercialise everything you know to be successful.
Monday Motivation 🙂. It's always hard at first until you find it exciting and start mixing different exercises. JUMPING LUNGES------------------ This is an amazing cardiovascular exercise that helps develop and improve lower body strength and power. You also work on your coordination and stability 👌🏽!! When done correctly your quads, hamstrings, calves and glutes get some work #instafit #instafitness #instahealth #healthy FitAndThick #Fitso #Fit #Fitness
Lunch: MEAL1: steamed broccoli with dry tuna. You may add a spoon of mayo and diced onion/pepper for taste. MEAL2: if you tired of having chicken salads, you can spice it up by adding bacon to your salad. I love my bacon and avo!!!! Both these meals are easy to make and I won't stress on the convenience of meal prepping. Got my ingredients at #shoprite #instahealth #instafit #healthy #lifestyle #fitspo #fitness #mealprep
5. Curvy-and-fit inspiration
Sbahle's living proof that "beautiful" doesn't have to mean "skinny". She's another black South African woman who is saying "all our curves are enough" –– not only should we embrace them, but we ought to celebrate them too.