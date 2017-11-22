5 Reasons Sbahle Mpisane Belongs On List Of Inspiring Women

Fitness enthusiast Sbahle Mpisane has made the list of Glamour's Women of the Year for 2017 in the health category -- and we don't know anyone more deserving.

Sports reporter Carol Tshabalala, sculptor Mary Sibande and style maven Sizophila Dlezi are some of the others who made the list.

Here are five reasons why we think the 24-year-old deserves to sit among the most inspiring women in the country:

1. Relatable

Like many women, Sbahle struggled with body insecurities. She told Glamour that as a teenager, she "desperately wanted to be thin" and tried all sorts of pills and diets to achieve this, until one October in 2014.

"I realised I would always be curvy, but that didn't mean I couldn't be healthy and self-accepting. So I started exercising," she revealed.

You are your own competition! A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on Nov 3, 2017 at 10:37pm PDT

A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on Aug 21, 2017 at 3:46am PDT

In December 2016, Mpisane publicly admitted that she had indulged a bit more than usual, gaining a few kilos. We don't see that often –– we assume that fitness enthusiasts are basically superhuman.

2. Exemplary

Her fitness progress, as seen on her social media accounts, has been a marvel to watch. Her followers have witnessed her body literally changing. Not only is it great to see, it's encouraging for others who are also on their fitness journeys.

I AM MY OWN MOTIVATION!!! it's time to hit gym and be the best version of myself... never sleep on yourself, no one is going to do it for you. A post shared by Sbahle Mpisane FitnessBunnie (@fitnessbunnie_sbahlempisane) on May 28, 2017 at 10:12pm PDT

A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on May 10, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

3. Businesswoman

What started as a personal decision has opened a few doors for Mpisane -- and we are sure more will come.

She is now a personal coach and hosts bootcamps all over the country and across its borders.

A post shared by Sbahle Mpisane FitnessBunnie (@fitnessbunnie_sbahlempisane) on Aug 19, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

2hrs done, 2 more to go 💪🏽💦💦 BOTSWANA IS ON FIRE THIS MORNING 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on May 6, 2017 at 1:52am PDT

4. Generous with knowledge

Even while her healthy lifestyle brings in business opportunities, she still regularly posts fitness tips and healthy recipes for free –– proving you don't have to commercialise everything you know to be successful.

5. Curvy-and-fit inspiration

Sbahle's living proof that "beautiful" doesn't have to mean "skinny". She's another black South African woman who is saying "all our curves are enough" –– not only should we embrace them, but we ought to celebrate them too.

REDEFINING THE IDEALS OF SEXY! . I would like to introduce to you, the amazing women featuring in the #ownyourfit campaign @woolworths_sa ✨ A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on Nov 21, 2017 at 10:13pm PST