Cassper Nyovest: Looking More And More Like Mufasa!

Rapper Cassper Nyovest reckons he's on the verge of making history, and he's got a new body to match.

Cassper, real name Refiloe Phoolo, is looking buffer by the day –– he says the key is consistency.

In August, during an interview with iHeartRadio's "Breakfast Club", Cassper said the theme for the show would be African -- "Lion King" kind of African.

"I'm building a set, as far as the stage is concerned. I did the floating stage [at The Dome], and we did a lot of 3D dimensions at the Orlando Stadium. This year I'm taking it home to Africa, and it's going to be African themed," he said during the interview.

He has since been referring to himself as Mufasa.

If Cassper succeeds in filling up the stadium, the biggest in Africa, he will have staged the biggest hip-hop concert in history.

70 percent of tickets in the golden circle have already been sold. Regarding his toned new look, he says he's about to make history, and has to look like it.



In recent months, Cassper has also shared snaps of himself looking much buffer than we've seen him look before.

Although Mufasa's a lion, we now have an idea of pretty much how he'd look as a human –– thanks to the "Tito Mboweni" hitmaker.